Kourtney Kardashian, Kid Cudi and More Celebrities Share Their Support After Travis Barker’s Hospitalization

 2 days ago

In his corner. After Travis Barker was taken to the hospital after suffering pancreatitis , several of his famous friends and loved ones have shared their support.

“Travis I love u and im prayin for u,” Kid Cudi tweeted on Tuesday, June 28, after news broke of the 46-year-old drummer’s health scare .

Barker — accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian — was taken to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to photos obtained by TMZ. While the married couple — who tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, in May — did not publicly addressed his health scare for several days, a source told Us Weekly that it was a result of pancreatitis . (According to the Mayo Clinic , pancreatitis occurs when the pancreas is inflamed, which can appear suddenly and last for several days.)

The DTA Records founder confirmed his diagnosis on Saturday, July 2, in a statement via Instagram: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis .”

He added: “I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

The Barker Wellness founder's condition has been pretty concerning for the Poosh blogger, 42, and her famous family , according to a second insider.

“He’s been receiving an outpour of well wishes, including from the Kardashians,” the source exclusively told Us on Wednesday, June 29. “He’s getting the best treatment and hopefully will be out of the hospital in the next 24-72 hours.”

The source noted that Kourtney — who shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick — has remained at her husband’s bedside, as has his daughter Alabama . (Barker has since been transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.)

“Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you,” the 16-year-old daughter of Barker and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler , wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing a photo of her hand next to her father’s.

While Barker — who also shares son Landon, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with the former beauty queen, 47 — has not spoken out about his prognosis, he previously tweeted a cryptic message about how he was feeling.

“God save me,” the Blink-182 drummer tweeted on Tuesday , hours before he was taken to the medical facility.

While both Kourtney and Alabama have stayed at his side throughout his recent health challenge , his elder children sent their love from afar amid their New York City travels .

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time,” Atiana , the daughter of the former Bridalplasty host and Oscar De La Hoya , wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “It is heard, felt and appreciated.”

Scroll below to see how the stars have supported Barker’s recovery:

