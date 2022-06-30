North West Wears Nothing But the Best Clothes! See Her Most Expensive Outfits, From Dresses to Coats

Kim Kardashian ’s eldest daughter, North West , is growing up and as a child of the Kardashian-Jenner family, she wears nothing but the best clothes. While the youngster doesn’t always dress to the nines alongside her mother, she has worn some of the most expensive outfits Hollywood has ever seen for a kiddo!

In June 2022, the Kardashians star’s stylist Dani Levi shared a photo via Instagram of North donning a metallic, silver Louis Vuitton coat with matching sunglasses and even a sparkling unicorn clutch.

“Supernorth [sic],” she captioned the post at the time.

The floor-length jacket is a pricey piece of clothing that costs 2,900 Euros, according to Louis Vuitton’s official website . The item — which is listed as the “Monogram Mirror Raincoat — equates to $3,000 in the U.S.

The famous kiddo has shown off some of her coolest styles and accessories before. In December 2021, North gave a tour of her purse collection via TikTok in a since-deleted video.

“These are my bags,” she captioned the clip at the time, in which she added the sparkle filter for dramatic effect. Among some of her most chic bags included a glittering pizza and a multi-colored chained gummy bear.

Five months later, North was spotted wearing kitten heels, a black corset-style T-shirt, matching jeans and a cross choker necklace during auntie Kourtney Kardashian ’s wedding weekend with husband Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. While Kim didn’t discuss how much her daughter’s ensemble was worth, the young fashionista confidently walked along the cobblestone streets in her shoes.

It’s no secret that North has a costly wardrobe, as a source previously described to Life & Style how much her closet content costs.

“North’s wardrobe is worth about $1 million,” the insider said in September 2016. “She has Hermès handbags and her own jewel-encrusted Balmain dress, designer shoes and even a snakeskin clutch.”

Not only that, but the kiddo also has an entire glam team all to herself just like her famous mom.

“North has a wardrobe stylist, hairstylist and manicurist to doll her up every day,” the source added. “North is one of the most photographed children in the world. She loves having her hair and nails done, so it also keeps her happy.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of North’s most expensive styles!