The Chevy Equinox was one of the vehicles hit the hardest by the semiconductor chip shortage last year as the automaker diverted much of its chips to more profitable model lines, like the Chevy Silverado and Tahoe for example. While the parts shortage has improved this year, GM is still grappling with a chip supply crunch and has now been forced to remove certain side blind zone alert features from the 2022 Chevy Equinox as a result.

CARS ・ 2 HOURS AGO