VISIT BRENHAM DMO RECOGNIZED BY TEXAS TRAVEL AWARDS PROGRAM

Curtis & Windham Architects designed the new family farmhouse on the McCarthys’ property in Bellville. (Photo by Trevor Tondro and Otto ) As an only child, I’ve spent considerable time anecdotally studying “only child syndrome.” In my research, I’ve found it can go one of two ways: The child thrives and grows up to be independent and self-possessed, or the child survives and grows up vowing to never be alone again. I fall into the latter group. As Ariel sings in The Little Mermaid, “I want to be where the people are!” And, for that reason, I have become a prolific gatherer of people. I might go so far as to call myself a professional at it, because throughout the various businesses I have started in my career, what I really do is set the stage and bring people together to create memorable experiences. There’s no place I do that better than our farm.

BELLVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO