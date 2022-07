According to one of Ray Liotta's co-stars in one of his latest projects, signs of the Goodfellas star health not being in the best shape may have been showing at least a year before his seemingly sudden death. Liotta died in his sleep at a Dominican Republic hotel in May 2022 at the age of 67. He was on location filming the movie Dangerous Waters at the time of his death. His Black Bird co-star Taron Egerton recently did an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he revealed the late Liotta was "in ailing health" in "a frail way" while they filmed their Apple TV+ series last Spring.

