For Steven Knight, growing up Black, queer and Christian in Shreveport meant facing resistance toward who he was from conflicting parts of his community. His church told him gay people are going to go to hell. Black culture told him "being gay is a white thing," he said. The media's representation of masculinity in his […]

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO