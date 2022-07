Click here to read the full article. The container market has definitely turned, but don’t expect a swift return to yesteryear, Drewry’s latest “Container Forecaster” report published Thursday concluded. “It certainly feels like we are at the beginning of the end of the container market bull run,” the maritime research consulting firm said. “The slide in spot rates has become entrenched, rolling on for four months now with dips getting bigger by the week. Shipments along most trade routes are also down on the same point a year ago with high inflation eroding confidence that volumes will stage much of a...

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO