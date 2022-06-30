ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Smarty Alert: Enrollment for Soccer Shots’ fall seasons opens Friday!

By Carroll Walton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmarties, I know it seems like the summer just started, but we are rolling right through it and it’s already time to start planning for the fall. A great way to be on your game is to sign your child up for Soccer Shots fall sessions...

thecharlottepost.com

Carol Lawrence graduates to Johnson C. Smith track and field coach

Carol Lawrence graduates to Johnson C. Smith track and field coach. Led Providence Day to nine NC private school titles. Carol Lawrence, who led Providence Day to nine North Carolina independent school track and field titles over 10 years, is Johnson C. Smith's new head coach. Carol Lawrence is moving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

The 8 Essential BBQ Spots In Or Near Charlotte, According To Locals

Looking for the best BBQ in the state? We’ve got you covered. From historical spots to new and up and coming BBQ joints, all recommended by Charlotteans and North Carolinans. We’ve tried to include BBQ joints that are just a short drive from Charlotte, but with some of the state’s most popular spots a bit farther away, we had to include those too in case you’re interested in an epic road trip. Without further ado, here’s where to get smoked NC-style BBQ.
CHARLOTTE, NC
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina list serves as a helpful guide for those looking for some great Italian Food In the city of Charlotte. We haven’t met many people who don’t like Italian food. How could you not love fresh pasta or nice garlic and wine sauce poured over a dish of muscles and clams? How about a perfectly cooked chicken cutlet with a breathtaking marsala sauce that is simply to die for. There are some fine Italian Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below are ten of the best.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lima News

Krispy Kreme debuts soft serve ice cream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The iconic doughnut maker Krispy Kreme known for its “Hot Now” pastries is debuting a cool treat on the first day of summer — soft-serve ice cream. Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed soft serve ice cream is available in 10 U.S. markets, including all Charlotte-area stores. And yes, the soft serve options will indeed taste like Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Eater

8 Standout Bars in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, every day, is a different city than it was the day before. Old favorites give way to new condos almost as quickly as one can spell IPA. With this rapid development comes a new demographic, in the name of bankers, technologists, and the otherwise upwardly mobile who, true, especially on social media, look about as diverse as Wonder Bread. But to the people who live here (and the IPA drinkers who love them), the Queen City is brimming with diversity, sometimes unsung, sometimes overshadowed by the new kids in town, but which has nevertheless been here, thriving, all along. Therefore, any list of the best bars in Charlotte, should be as eclectic as the population of Charlotte, circa now. These are the bright spots in town, the neighborhood watering holes, the chic first date spots; the places that create community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnerve.com

Charlotte Rapper FLLS Pulls the Mask Back With New Album

When rapper and producer Lavonte “FLLS” Hines leads a class on music and video production for local after-school organization Kr8tive U this summer, he’ll be teaching kids about more than the technical aspects of the job. The real message will be about teamwork. “A lot of people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shark Week blimp to fly over Charlotte Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...a shark blimp? Now may be a good time to cue the "Jaws" theme music. Charlotteans can expect to see a shark-themed blimp floating in the skies on Sunday, and it's all for a beloved TV tradition: Shark Week. While...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Downtown Salisbury Social District officially debuts Friday

This isn’t the first shooting call in the neighborhood in recent months. Pedestrian struck, killed on North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte. Police have not yet released the name of the person who died. Crash closes part of North Sharon Amity Road in east Charlotte. Updated: 13 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kannapolis coffee shop honors veterans with patch wall

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — With the Fourth of July celebrations just around the corner, one company in Kannapolis shares how they recognize our America's independence every day and honors the service members who got us there. Walk through the doors of this roastery, and you'll see why it's called Local...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Music in the Park in Lowell

The City of Lowell is hosting music in the park this summer at Harold Rankin Park, 519 Park Circle, Lowell, NC. Do you love outdoor concerts? They’re not just for summer! Make sure to check out HUGE day-by-day list of outdoor concerts around Charlotte. Most are free. Lowell is...
WCNC

Hornets star Miles Bridges arrested for domestic violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ. The 24-year-old surrendered to police Wednesday. Investigators said a woman claimed she was in an argument with Bridges when it became physical. Bridges posted bond, TMZ reported. The Hornets issued...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Is unleaded 88 fuel safe to use in your vehicle?

RALEIGH, N.C. — You may have seen ads that Sheetz is offering discount gas this weekend. Before you fill up, WRAL took a deeper look at what you need to know about this deal, to avoid damaging your engine. There are dozens of Sheetz across North Carolina and this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Where to See Fireworks in Charlotte: 2022

Check out the kids’ zone, food trucks, fireworks, and live music from Coming Up Brass. Free. 6-10 p.m. Downtown Mount Holly, South Main St., Mount Holly. Tega Cay’s patriotic festivities begin on July 1 with a Freedom SUP Fun Run, Boat Parade, and the Carolina Show Ski Team, 5-7 p.m. On July 2, there’s a Model A concert at 6 p.m. July 4 events include the Land Parade at 9 a.m., the Lion’s Club Fish Fry at 4:30 p.m., and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Shuttle service will be provided from The Glennon Center, Tega Cay.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

West Charlotte motel known for helping low-income people has closed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Southern Comfort Inn in west Charlotte has closed, leaving families struggling for a place to live. The current owner had owned the motel for 24 years. It became an extended stay motel that housed low- and fixed-income individuals in 2009. Traci Canterbury Jones, the general...
CHARLOTTE, NC

