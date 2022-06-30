ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, IN

Steel Green Manufacturing breaks ground on new facility

 4 days ago

Steel Green Manufacturing broke ground in May of 2022 on a new facility in Lebanon, Indiana. The company plans to relocate its offices and manufacturing operations to the new building in May of 2023. Steel...

FOX59

Road closures, start time for Indianapolis fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re heading to downtown Indy for the July 4 fireworks, be aware of some road closures. The following streets will close from 9:45 p.m. through 10:30 p.m. Here’s what to watch for: North and Michigan streets will close between Illinois and Pennsylvania streets Illinois Street will close between Ohio and St. Clair […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

‘Neighborhood bakery’ opens on Conner Street in Noblesville

A family-owned bakery and café that opened June 1 is quickly becoming popular in the Noblesville community. Debbie’s Daughters, on the ground floor of 12 Stars Media, 1236 Conner St., Noblesville, has sold homemade bakery items since 2020. The bakery recently opened a storefront and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
FOX59

Crews respond to pair of overnight fires in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Firefighters in Carmel had their hands full with two large residential fires shortly before midnight Sunday. Crews were called to 14-thousand block of Trailwind Ct. on reports from multiple callers to 9-1-1 of heavy fire at that location. Flames and smoke did considerable damage including erupting through the roof of the house. […]
CARMEL, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Mobile home park sitting in way of proposed industrial park project

Shelbyville’s Common Council will make the final decision on whether the annexation of approximately 33 acres on the city’s east side happens for Genesis Property Development. The Shelbyville-based developer is working with a client to purchase the land, which is mostly farm land, for the creation of an...
readthereporter.com

Arcadia parties in the street every Thursday night till fall

It was Small Town Celebration night Thursday at the Arcadia Farmer’s Market. There was something for everyone, including live music, caboose rides on the Nickel Plate Express, multiple food trucks, karate demonstrations, crafts for the kids, freebies and over 17 vendors. The Arcadia Farmer’s Market is held from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through September.
ARCADIA, IN
WTHR

Drivers making budget cuts as Indiana raises its gas tax yet again

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, but with gas prices so high, few people feel like celebrating. "Ridiculous. I don't go anywhere anymore. Kids don't like to hear it, sorry can't go. I usually help people, give them rides and, sorry I can't help you. It's hard," said Lenice Bailey of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Edinburgh, IN

The city of Edinburgh, Indiana, is more than your typical travel destination. Edinburgh lies in the Bartholomew, Johnson, and Shelby counties. It’s’ the first settlement in Johnson County, sometimes referred to as the town of Edinburg earlier in its history. The town’s name may have come from Edinburgh,...
EDINBURGH, IN
FOX59

Indy house fire blamed on fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say errant fireworks were to blame for a residence fire late Sunday night on the city’s near west side. Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Sharon Ave., where they found a fire on a deck. It took about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. A 23-year-old man and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Local fireworks shows on July Fourth

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
LAFAYETTE, IN
woofboomnews.com

Muncie’s First of Two: Fireworks Show from July 2!

From almost accounts, it was a tremendous display of fun, and patriotism July 2, 2022 at Prairie Creek in the near Muncie area. The 20 minute display and music soundtrack was produced by Pyrotecnico, formerly Melrose Pyrotechnics started at 10 p.m. over the water to the sounds of cheers, applause, and honking horns. The weather held, though dark, overcast skies in the late afternoon had some wondering if the show would go on, or, perhaps if the show might start early – which is never a first-choice, due to late arriving huge crown that needed to safely find their spots. The 22 1/2 minute display is planned for Monday July 4, 2022 – the Official City of Muncie Fireworks display at Muncie Central High School grounds. Wheeling Avenue and High Street Bridge will close at 8:30 p.m. for seating and safety, according to the Muncie Police Department, for that 10 p.m. show as well – with music on 104.1 WLBC, as well as 104.9 WERK-FM. Photos in this story were provided by Facebook User Tee LeeAnn, as well as City of Muncie Page.
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Police tower falls, fairgrounds damaged in Rushville storms

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A communications tower fell onto the Rushville Police Department, and trees were downed during the Rush County Fair as a storm moved through the area Friday night, according to the county’s Emergency Management Agency. A photo from Ryan Cameron showed the police department’s tower...
RUSHVILLE, IN
FOX59

Storm damage reported in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. — The July 4th holiday weekend will include clean up with the celebration in Rush County, after severe weather left storm damage in the Rushville area. According to the city’s Facebook page, there were several reports of trees down, with damage particularly bad from 11th Street to 16th Street. David Slaton shared […]
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Second National Cemetery Opens at Crown Hill

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The VA has dedicated a second national cemetery in Indianapolis. A section of Crown Hill Cemetery has been set aside since the Civil War as a national cemetery for America’s veterans. That section reached its capacity of 2,000 graves in 1959. Now an expansion reserved for cremated remains will begin accepting the ashes of more than 3,400 veterans. Eventually, the new columbarium north of the main cemetery grounds will have room for 10 times that many.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

