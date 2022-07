Get ready to experience bagel tartines in what is sure to be a gorgeous reinvention of a 1900s-era space on South Tacoma Way. Meet Howdy Bagel, coming to Tacoma this summer. During COVID, business and life partners Daniel Blagovich and Jacob Carter set out to bring sheer bagel happiness to all at a time when things seemed a bit uncertain.

TACOMA, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO