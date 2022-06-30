PFF ranks Giants' linebackers near bottom of NFL

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen did what he could with the resources he had this offseason and for the most part, the results were positive.

But after inheriting such a mess, it was inevitable that Schoen would come up short in a few areas. And the cash-strapped first-time GM did. He was forced to make difficult financial decisions that either depleted a unit or prevented another from adding depth.

One such issue came at linebacker, where the Giants remain dangerously thin outside of a recovering Blake Martinez (ACL). And for that reason, Pro Football Focus ranks them near the bottom of the NFL.

24. NEW YORK GIANTS After looking like one of the worst linebackers in the NFL for a few years in Green Bay, Blake Martinez rebounded with a solid season in 2020 in New York before succumbing to injury early in the 2021 campaign. His 75.9 grade two years marked a career high. Tae Crowder and Micah McFadden will look to compete for the spot opposite Martinez.

There’s little doubt the Giants could use another inside linebacker, which is why PFF also suggested they sign veteran L.J. Fort. However, they will remain somewhat cash-strapped until 2023 thereby limiting their options this season.

Ultimately, the Giants will have to rely on a returning Martinez, Mr. Irrelevant, young developing players and rookies.