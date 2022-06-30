ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New details revealed in Marine veteran murder outside Boston bar

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

Prosecutors reveal new details in Marine veteran murder outside Sons of Boston bar 01:11

BOSTON – Prosecutors revealed new details Thursday about the night they say Sons of Boston bouncer Alvaro Larrama fatally stabbed Marine veteran Daniel Martinez earlier this year.

Larrama appeared in court on Thursday along with Alisha Dumeer, who is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Dumeer is a bartender and 4% owner of the business.

A judge ordered Larrama held without bail on his second degree murder charge. He is facing a separate charge stemming from another incident that prosecutors said occurred at the White Bull Tavern next door about two weeks before Martinez was killed. Dumeer was released on personal recognizance.

During the arraignment, prosecutors revealed new details about the confrontation back in March that ended with Martinez stabbed once in the chest.

Marine veteran Daniel Martinez (WBZ-TV)

Martinez and a group of friends were inside Sons of Boston that night. Prosecutors said Larrama shined his flashlight in the face of a woman in the group, telling her she could not vape inside the bar. A short time later, the woman was escorted out for continuing to vape.

After finishing their drinks, Martinez and another friend left. They tried to go back into the bar several minutes later with the woman, but Larrama stopped them because she had already been kicked out.

Prosecutors said Larrama asked a bar patron to cover the door for him, then ran after Martinez and stabbed him during a struggle.

Upon returning to the bar, Larrama can allegedly be seen on security cameras talking to Dumeer. Prosecutors said she took Larrama's beanie off of his head and threw it in the trash, along with his sweatshirt.

Dumeer allegedly tried to give Larrama a new sweatshirt, but it didn't fit him so he turned his t-shirt inside out and left. Prosecutors said Dumeer went back upstairs and resumed bartending.

At one point in the video, prosecutors said Dumeer can be seen dragging the trash can with the clothing into a blind spot that is not seen by the security camera. Boston Police later recovered the clothing, which they said had blood on it.

Alisha Dumeer appears in court on June 30, 2022. CBS Boston

Dumeer said she knew nothing about the stabbing until she saw it on the news. She told police she gave Larrama a sweatshirt, but claimed she had no idea what he had allegedly done.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for July 26.

Apolonia Martinez, Daniel's mother, said outside of court Thursday the bar employees' actions that night were "disgusting."

"I'm disgusted at the lack of compassion for human life, that she would care more about the bottom line than a United States Marine that fought for this country for her to even have that bar. So I'm angry, and I'm upset, and I'm hurt," she said. "My son's blood is on (Dumeer's) hands as much as Larrama's."

Apolonia Martinez said she will continue traveling from her home in Chicago to Boston for every hearing in the case.

"I don't want his memory to die. I don't want this to define who he was," she said. "She owes me an apology, the Sons of Boston owes my family an apology. Mr. Larrama owes my family an apology. Not that that's going to bring my son back."

