ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from June

Whether in country clubs or community parks, setting foot on a tennis court often calls to mind the all-white dress code designated by Wimbledon as key to the sport’s stereotypical style. But as seen in the West Baton Rouge Museum’s new exhibition, “Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion,” society has long fostered a gendered scrutiny toward deviations from that norm, with women usually finding themselves at the center of the conversation. In the exhibition’s showcase of photographs and illustrations from tennis’ recent history, as well as outfits worn by the likes of Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, and Venus and Serena Williams, the museum explores how tennis fashion has changed not just through trends and championships, but through the players themselves.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO