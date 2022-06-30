ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

ICYMI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from June

By INREGISTER STAFF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month saw two of our favorite issues of the year hit newsstands: our annual Weddings issue and our travel-themed June issue, both of which came packed with stories about locals living their best lives, whether on their big days or on their travels domestically and abroad. Here are some of...

Giving Back: Vince Ferachi Community Garden

Mention the name Vince Ferachi in Baton Rouge and stories of summertime bounty will be sure to greet you, each tale of food-minded philanthropy or farm-to-table philosophy owing itself to the late Capitol City Produce patriarch’s devotion to making our city a healthier, tastier place. Even after his death in 2018, his son Paul has continued the work founded by Vince’s father in 1947, distributing regionally grown produce and providing opportunity to farmers across the Gulf South. But Paul, noticing the number of Baton Rougeans who still lacked access to—or education about—fresh produce options in the city, also knew there was still room for Vince’s legacy to grow.
On Exhibit: ‘Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion’ at the West Baton Rouge Museum

Whether in country clubs or community parks, setting foot on a tennis court often calls to mind the all-white dress code designated by Wimbledon as key to the sport’s stereotypical style. But as seen in the West Baton Rouge Museum’s new exhibition, “Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion,” society has long fostered a gendered scrutiny toward deviations from that norm, with women usually finding themselves at the center of the conversation. In the exhibition’s showcase of photographs and illustrations from tennis’ recent history, as well as outfits worn by the likes of Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, and Venus and Serena Williams, the museum explores how tennis fashion has changed not just through trends and championships, but through the players themselves.
Dog Days of Summer: Our tails are wagging for Todd Graves’ new shelter pup and the entrants of this year’s contest

If you’re from Baton Rouge, or even if you’re not, it’s likely you’ve heard the story of the inception of Raising Cane’s. The college business professor dismissing the idea. Founder Todd Graves’ unrelenting hustle—aka working as a boilermaker and a fisherman—to raise the startup money. The humble beginnings at LSU’s north gates.
Dish: Gail’s Fine Ice Cream’s Four Scoop Sampler

Gail’s Fine Ice Cream is off to a sweet start after opening in the Perkins Road Overpass District in March. “It’s definitely been a whirlwind,” says co-owner Nick Hufft about keeping up with demand. “We’ve been really pleased with response.”. Outdoor tables, a nostalgic...
The Creatives: Illustrator, animator and graphic designer Krist Norsworthy

Artistry: Illustration, animation and graphic designer. Lapping against a mound of sandbags, the water climbed higher than Krist Norsworthy’s threshold. Evacuation time. Two more moves followed quickly as the Norsworthy family escaped the 31 inches of rainfall in 15 hours that swamped much of the Baton Rouge area. The artist was fortunate, and his family was able to harbor another one for weeks after the devastating storm.
