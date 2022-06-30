ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Check out Louisiana’s top public and private golf courses of 2022

By MADISON VOORHIES
inregister.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking to hit the greens for a day, we’ve got some news for you: Golfweek has listed this year’s top five public and private golf courses for each state, and we’re here to let you know the hottest spots in Louisiana. Quick spoiler alert:...

www.inregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cazan Lake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This may be one of the better places in the state to watch and photograph nesting birds. Located in central Louisiana, Cazan (cah-zan) Lake is a private farm and nature preserve with easy access to popular wading birds. Once the early morning sun pierces the...
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

Changing campus culture: LSU interviews 3 for key civil rights, Title IX position

LSU is closer to having an expanded office dedicated to equal rights issues after conducting interviews with three outside candidates for a new upper-level post. After a scathing review in 2021 of how LSU handled claims of sexual harassment and abuse, LSU followed up by hiring several more employees to investigate those types of complaints and addressing them under the umbrella of the Office of Civil Rights & Title IX. The goal is to “change the culture” at Louisiana’s flagship institution, its interim director said at the time.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana State Parks launch new reservation system

Booking a cabin or campsite in a Louisiana State Park is easier with the new Go Outdoors Louisiana full service reservation system. The new system features a central reservation system, ability to purchase day use passes, a call center, and golf course management system. The new online system offers a...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Mississippi State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WDSU

Louisiana is sinking, but there's hope with new land growth

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana is sinking. "So this far we’ve lost 2,400 square miles," said Captain Ryan Lambert, owner of Cajun Fishing Adventures. "We’ve lost an area bigger than Delaware. In Hurricane Ida, we lost 106 square miles of land in one day. It’s just a cancer that keeps eating and eating at Louisiana."
LOUISIANA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in St. Francisville, LA

As the parish seat of West Feliciana, Louisiana, St. Francisville is steeped in Louisiana history and culture. It overflows with plantations and historical sites. You’ll never run out of places to see while you’re there. Apart from that, the area's natural beauty is truly something to behold. Overall,...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Clubs#The Country Club#Golden Nugget#Avondale Tpc Louisiana#Pga#Zurich Classic#L Auberge Casino
inregister.com

Giving Back: Vince Ferachi Community Garden

Mention the name Vince Ferachi in Baton Rouge and stories of summertime bounty will be sure to greet you, each tale of food-minded philanthropy or farm-to-table philosophy owing itself to the late Capitol City Produce patriarch’s devotion to making our city a healthier, tastier place. Even after his death in 2018, his son Paul has continued the work founded by Vince’s father in 1947, distributing regionally grown produce and providing opportunity to farmers across the Gulf South. But Paul, noticing the number of Baton Rougeans who still lacked access to—or education about—fresh produce options in the city, also knew there was still room for Vince’s legacy to grow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The Fourth of July annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

A new law protects 'identity rights' of deceased Louisiana musicians and artists

A new law set to go into effect in Louisiana on Aug. 1 will protect the use of a deceased person’s likeness, preventing businesses, groups or campaigns from using a well-known Louisianan to earn money without the permission of their heirs. The Louisiana Legislature passed Senate Bill 426, also known as the Allen Toussaint Legacy Act, during this session and Gov. John Bel Edwards recently signed it.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

As abortion rights disappear, Louisiana's poor climate for mothers and children comes into focus

By the numbers, Louisiana is among the most difficult places in the country to bear and raise a child. Pregnant Louisianans have long died during childbirth at higher rates than women in the rest of the country. Black women, who have been more likely to seek abortions, are four times more likely to experience pregnancy-related death than White women, according to one study.
LOUISIANA STATE
Developing Lafayette

Crumbl Cookies Coming To Lafayette | Update

If you didn’t know, Crumbl Cookies is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana in the Super Target shopping center at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Suite 700, formerly Casian’s restaurant. See previous post (here). Crumbl Cookies is a tech-driven franchise bakery that opened its first Louisiana store in Baton Rouge and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Eight new principals and assistant principals named for Ascension public schools

Several Ascension Parish public schools will have new principals and assistant principals when school opens in August. Ascension Public Schools has announced the appointments of eight new school leaders: Dawn Williams Alston, principal of Bluff Middle School; Jelice Chatman, principal of Lowery Elementary School; Karen Daigle, principal of Galvez Primary School; Matthew Monceaux, principal of Dutchtown High School; Shawn Boudreaux, assistant principal of Sorrento Primary School; Shondra James, assistant principal of Donaldsonville High School; Rebecca “Becky” Templet, assistant principal of Donaldsonville Primary School; and Johnathan Walker, assistant principal of East Ascension High School.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy