Price County, WI

NORTHWOODS BASS LEAGUE: Pickerel Lake Tourney Results

Price County Review
Price County Review
 3 days ago

The Northwoods Bass Anglers of Price County announced the results of the Pickerel Lake Tourney. There were a total of seven boats with 14 anglers who participated in June 18 tourney at Pickeral Lake, which is about 7 miles east of Minocqua and just north of Oneida County Road J.

In first place, the Park Falls team of Glen Balsavich and JD Draxler caught five largemouth bass totaling 12.96 pounds.

In second place, the Park Falls team of Luke Niena and Collin Luhtal caught four largemouth bass totaling 8.90 pounds.

In third place, the Park Falls team of Erich Karrasch and Skip Sommerfeldt caught four largemouth bass totaling 8.37 pounds.

In fourth place, the Fifield team of Ray Werkmeister and Jon Werkmeister caught three largemouth bass totaling 7.82 pounds.

In fifth place, the Butternut team of Chris Schloer and Eric Sitte caught two largemouth bass totaling 4.06 pounds.

The team of Jon and Ray Werkmeister caught the largest bass of the tournament with a 3.29 pound largemouth bass.

The team of Glen Balsavich and JD Draxler caught the second largest bass of the tournament with a 3.09 pound largemouth bass.

It was a cold start to the day in the 40’s but slowly turned to sunny skies with breezy conditions, making for a very pleasant day to be out on the water, according to Skip Sommerfeldt, secretary/treasurer for the Northwoods Bass Anglers of Price County. However, the bass didn’t fully cooperate and fishing was rather tough for nearly all of the anglers.

Just one out of the seven teams brought in their limit of largemouth bass, he said. A total of 21 largemouth bass were brought to the weigh scales for a total combined weight of 47.8 pounds.

This gave an average weight for bass caught at a respectable 2.3 pounds, Sommerfeldt said. All but one of the bass were released alive back to the lake.

Price County, WI
