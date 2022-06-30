ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Center City businesses are rebounding from pandemic, report finds

WHYY
WHYY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Center City is back in business — or close to it. Businesses in the district are recovering from the pandemic, according to the newly released Center City District/Central Philadelphia Development Corporation Center City Retail Update. More than three-quarters of Center City businesses have reopened, compared with just over...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

 

InsideClimate News

A Vast Refinery Site in Philadelphia Is Being Redeveloped and Called ‘The Bellwether District.’ But for Black Residents Nearby, Justice Awaits

One minute, the 3-year-old was playing tag in the grass—her braided hair bouncing with each step—while the hulking remains of a 150-year-old oil refinery loomed nearby. Then, suddenly, she couldn’t breathe. Many residents here in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia live with asthma and other chronic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Regional Roundup: July 4, 2022

American consumers are feeling the pain of record-high inflation – especially at the grocery store and gas station, as many people in our region plan short summer road trips. With the pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine driving prices upward, is there any relief in sight? Are we headed for a recession soon? Our guest is Mark Zandi (@Markzandi), Chief Economist for Moody’s Analytics (@economics_ma)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard Rises to Amenity Level in University City, West Philadelphia

In University City, West Philadelphia, a new cluster of towers ascends, joining the skyline just to the west of Center City. Of these, the largest development currently underway is just to the west of the 30th Street Station, dubbed Schuylkill Yards. Located at 3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, the first tower of the 14-acre project (also known as Schuylkill Yards West) is now popping into view from various areas. Designed by the Practice for Architecture and Urbanism and developed by Brandywine Realty Trust, the 326-unit tower will eventually stand at a height of 361 feet and 28 stories and will hold lab and office space on the lower floors and residential units above.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Spring Township, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
Brian B. Reyes

City of Philadelphia on July 3rd: Updates from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, City of Philadelphia and OEM

City of Philadelphia municipal offices will be closed tomorrow in observance of the July 4th holiday.City of Philadelphia. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Mount Airy Meadows Complete at 59-75 East Sharpnack Street in Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia

Construction work is complete at Mount Airy Meadows, an eight-townhouse development at 59-75 East Sharpnack Street in Mount Airy, Northwest Philadelphia. Designed by Ruggiero Plante Land Design, with ANC Builders Inc. as the contractor, each building rises three stories and spans 2,298 square feet. The the buildings share a common rear drive aisle, which is used to access in-building garages. Permits list construction costs of $200,000 per structure, which puts the total project construction cost at $1.6 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#City District#Pandemic#Foot Traffic#Ccd
WHYY

Two Pottstown churches cited for violating the zoning code’s definition of ‘church,’ by offering free meals and other services

Two Montgomery County churches have been cited by the Pottstown Borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church,” by offering free meals, collecting and distributing essentials, hosting community food pantries, and providing mental health services. Zoning violation notices were sent to two churches on High Street,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Neubauer Family Foundation to Receive Philly Mayor's Magis Award

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has chosen a family foundation as the recipient of an award for its commitment to investing in the city and it's youth. Kenney choose the Neubauer Family Foundation as its 2022 Mayor's Magis Award recipient. The foundation run by Joseph and Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer will be awarded...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Fourth of July weekend to test the ‘new normal’ for Philly tourism

More than two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Fourth of July holiday weekend will be closely monitored by those in the Hospitality and Tourism industry in Philadelphia. The question is whether or not people in the region and from around the country will come back to Philadelphia as the Welcome America festival is back to a pre-covid normal with fireworks and concerts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 330 West 10th Avenue | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 330 West 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this meticulously maintained and well-updated Conshohocken Twin on one of the most desirable blocks in Conshohocken! The home was just freshly painted throughout. A nice sunroom greets you as you enter and gives way to the living area. The open floor plan flows right into the formal dining area. The kitchen has been nicely updated and features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The upstairs features new carpeting, a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space, 2 other bedrooms, and an updated full hallway bathroom. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or just relaxing in the evening! The rear of the home also features alley access to off-street parking! The home is within walking distance of Sutcliffe Park. Close to all of the restaurants, shopping, and nightlife that Conshohocken has to offer. Easy access to 276, 476, and 76.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Bellmawr’s Community Thrift Store Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

On July 1, 2022, a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting was held for the Community Thrift store, located in the Bellmawr Shopping Center, 115 South Black Horse Pike (Unit F). Mayor Chuck Sauter was joined by Councilman Jamie Casey and Councilwoman Johann Fina to welcome Odessa Ingram Edmond to Bellmawr and to celebrate the Grand Opening.
BELLMAWR, NJ
WHYY

EPA proposals on methane need to be strengthened before they’re adopted

The last seven years were the hottest ever recorded on the planet, and a brutally hot summer is on tap for the Philadelphia region again. We know that dangerous heat is coming because of climate change. We have already baked in 1.2 degrees Celsius of warming from pre-industrial levels even if all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions worldwide magically stopped tomorrow.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
