Tamarack Sno-Park to Undergo Construction Activities

Old Fall River Road will open to vehicles on Friday, July 1. The road typically opens by the 4th of July weekend. The road was built between 1913 and 1920 and is unpaved from Endovalley Picnic Area to above treeline at Fall River Pass, following the steep slope of Mount Chapin's south face. The winding, narrow 9.4 mile-route leading to Trail Ridge Road is one-way only with vehicles 25 over feet and pulling trailers are prohibited on the road. Additional Information from Rocky Mountain National Park: Travelers should plan ahead for Rocky Mountain National Park's pilot temporary timed entry permit...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO