ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

KGWA Local News 06.30.22

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
kgwanews.com
 3 days ago

OD)--Two Enid men were arrested Tuesday evening when Enid and Garfield County authorities served two arrest warrants for first-degree murder. 37 year-old Kenneth Tyrone Sanders Jr. and 26 year-old Gage Alexander Huffman were booked in connection with the overdose death of an Enid man in October of last year. Sanders was...

kgwanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
1600kush.com

Stillwater woman admits exploiting elderly blind woman

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 36-year-old Stillwater woman has been placed on probation with extensive conditions for exploiting an elderly blind woman with whom she lived — by illegally obtaining her cell phone, bank card, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program card. Stephanie Michelle Wisler, who had been free on...
STILLWATER, OK
kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Friday 07.01.22

IA)--An Enid woman was injured Thursday in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 81 near Kingfisher. 75 year-old Paula Eileen Howard was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with a head injury. Oklahoma Highway Patrol report officials said the accident happened just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon on U.S. 81 about 2 miles north of Kingfisher. According to the report, Howard, who was wearing her seatbelt, was driving a 2015 Honda Civic north on U.S. 81 when she entered a curve on the highway and went off the road to the left. Her vehicle rolled one and one-half times, coming to rest on its top in the center median. The report lists her condition at the time of the accident as apparently normal and the cause is under investigation.
ENID, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garfield County, OK
Enid, OK
Crime & Safety
Garfield County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Kgwa Local News#Od#Epd Narcotics Unit#Enid News#Eagle
KOCO

Guthrie's Red Brick Nights starts Fourth of July celebrations early

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Tomorrow is the Fourth of July. But with July 4 falling on a Monday, celebrations are taking place all weekend. Guthrie’s Red Brick Nights is one such event. KOCO 5’s Kolby Terrell took in the celebration and everything surrounding it. Click the video above to...
GUTHRIE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
edmondoutlook.com

Miss Oklahoma: Megan Gold

On June 11th of 2022, Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma. Megan grew up in Edmond and attended Washington Irving Elementary School and Oklahoma Christian School. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma in May of 2021 with a degree in Meteorology and Broadcast Journalism. Megan has worked for various new stations throughout college and currently serves as a weekend meteorologist for News on 6 in Tulsa.
EDMOND, OK
pdjnews.com

Area man pleads guilty to eight charges, two others face ongoing trials

District Attorney Brian Hermanson was present for the State at the Tuesday, March 8 hearing in which defendant Paul Colby Forsythe of Newalla was present with his attorney as well and pled guilty to all eight charged counts. Forsythe was involved in a fatality collision that took place in Noble County. The collision killed Madicyn Lewis, 17, and injured three others after their car was hit head…
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Porter resigns from GHS baseball program

The Guthrie High School baseball program will be looking for its next skipper. Casey Porter, who has been a teacher and coach in the Guthrie school system for the past 26 years, resigned from his coaching duties last week. However, he will continue his teaching duties with the district. The...
GUTHRIE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy