KGWA Local News 06.30.22

IA)--An Enid woman was injured Thursday in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 81 near Kingfisher. 75 year-old Paula Eileen Howard was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with a head injury. Oklahoma Highway Patrol report officials said the accident happened just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon on U.S. 81 about 2 miles north of Kingfisher. According to the report, Howard, who was wearing her seatbelt, was driving a 2015 Honda Civic north on U.S. 81 when she entered a curve on the highway and went off the road to the left. Her vehicle rolled one and one-half times, coming to rest on its top in the center median. The report lists her condition at the time of the accident as apparently normal and the cause is under investigation.

ENID, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO