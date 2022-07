If your heart is set on a spot of R&R this summer, don't be put off by the so-called 'summer of disruption'. It may have brought scenes of airport chaos, abandoned luggage and delayed flights but it doesn't mean all holidays are cancelled. There are plenty of places that really aren't that far from home in the UK and, in fact, take less than a quarter of the day to reach by train, boat, car or ferry. And they're replete with beautiful beaches, incredible food and stunning scenery.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 HOURS AGO