Los Angeles, CA

Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett Offered Her $14K to Keep Romance a Secret, He Alleges She’s Responsible for Expose

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett at MTV's 'The Hills: New Beginnings' party at Liaison Restaurant and Lounge in Los Angeles on June 19, 2019. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

New allegations. Lala Kent claimed that ex Randall Emmett tried to pay her to keep their relationship a secret in the early days of their romance.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, made the allegation in a lengthy exposé about the producer, 51, published by the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, June 30. The Bravo personality told the outlet that Emmett wanted her to sign a nondisclosure agreement in the early days of the romance, which began while the film mogul was still legally married to Ambyr Childers .

Bravo producers wanted to showcase Kent's relationship on season 5 of Pump Rules , which began filming in the summer of 2016. The Give Them Lala author and her mother, Lisa Burningham , were allegedly set to meet with Emmett's attorney Keith Davidson to discuss how the romance could be featured on the show.

According to Kent, Davidson presented her with an agreement stating that she would receive a payment of $14,000 in exchange for keeping quiet about her relationship with the Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films cofounder.

“I said: ‘We’re done,’” Burningham told the newspaper, adding that she and her daughter then left the office.

Davidson told the Times that he could not discuss the situation because of attorney-client privilege. A person close to Emmett, meanwhile, claimed that Kent and Burningham's account was inaccurate.

The article also includes multiple allegations of workplace abuse and sexual misconduct, as well as claims that Emmett's production company is in serious debt. The Florida native, who denied the allegations via a spokesperson, told the newspaper that he believes his ex is responsible for the claims in the story.

"These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute,” Emmett's rep, Sallie Hofmeister , told the outlet.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder and the filmmaker, who split in October 2021 , share daughter Ocean, 15 months. The former couple got engaged in 2018 and were set to marry in April 2020, but they pushed their wedding back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In October 2021, Emmett was spotted at a hotel in Nashville with two women. Two months later, Kent said that the photographs were the reason she decided to change her "Rand" tattoo to "bRand new" instead.

The Utah native didn't get specific about the cheating rumors at the time, but she hinted that she'd turned a blind eye to some things. "Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand,” she said during a December 2021 episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast. “I don't know how the f–k I didn't see a lot of this s–t.”

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Comments / 26

justmyopinion
4d ago

And he bought you cars to keep your affair secret from his wife at the time. You said that in national tv! No one feels sorry for you. You were In it for the money and he was just continuing all his patterns. Literally over the victim card with this one

Reply
15
metro1
4d ago

Don't feel sorry for her! She thought it was all fun and games then. She thought she got the prize lol she got the booby prize!😂😂

Reply(1)
18
Jinx
3d ago

It was shady AF from the minute she started dating him. He was a “mystery man” for a long time. Why?! Because he was cheating on his wife with HER!!!!! What goes around comes around!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply
11
 

