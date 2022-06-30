ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandstone, MN

One-of-a-kind garden in central Minnesota highlights Ojibwe culture, sense of beauty

boreal.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis time of year, different plants and flowers are at their peak, and one of the most unique places to see them in bloom is at the Minnesota Goose Garden. The garden in Sandstone boasts a one-of-a-kind design. "That cottonwood right there is the highest part of the goose's...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Are these 8 Trails in Minnesota the Best for Hiking?

Let's just say that when Spring, Summer and Autumn roll around in Minnesota, we all want to get outside as much as possible. Yes, I do realize that many people love the Winters here in Minnesota too, but most of us like the change of seasons and getting outside to enjoy some more comfortable weather is a good thing.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Choose a Tree in Minnesota Instead of a Tombstone for your loved one

I've heard of people giving a tree to plant instead of an actual plant or flowers when giving something to someone who has lost a loved one. That still seems like a great idea. But how about this... instead of burying your loved one in a cemetery and marking it with a tombstone, choose a tree in a beautiful place to remember your loved one. That way you can visit a forest with a tree marked for them instead of going to a cemetery. This can be so much more peaceful, and beautiful.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandstone, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Sandstone, MN
WANE-TV

Watch: Northern lights glow over Minnesota

JACKSON COUNTY, Minn. (CBS) – The Northern lights illuminated the skies over Jackson County, Minnesota, on Saturday morning. A video filmed by an eyewitness, Judy Allen, shows green lights glowing in slow motion. The phenomenon, also known as Aurora Borealis, results from electrically charged particles from the sun entering...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Flowers#Ojibwe#Cbs#Goose
mprnews.org

Invasive lupine, a lovely lightning rod on Minnesota's North Shore

Every year, in early summer, fields of lupine erupt in a cornucopia of color along the North Shore of Lake Superior, in different shades of purple and pink, blue and white. Photographers adore the tall, showy, vibrant wildflowers. Lupine images sprout on Facebook this time of year. Yet those pictures...
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

ND’s Largest Indoor Water Park Coming – When AND Where?

I'm guessing if the weather was in the high 90s, the title of this story would inspire you to find out more information. Hey, even if we were going through the winter chill, I would still welcome a chance to have fun in a place that will be one day deemed as North Dakota's largest indoor water park. The cool and exciting thing about social media is that all it takes is just a "whiff of something in the works" to get us all interested. For example, someone writes a post about a projected new business or maybe even a photograph of a fenced-in area with the keywords on the sign "COMING SOON" on their Facebook page, and the next thing you know you'll start counting all the people that start sharing it, like wildfire it spreads.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
srperspective.com

Ask the Expert: What are floaters? Are they anything to worry about?

Answers provided by Dr. Mitchell Gossman, M.D., ophthalmologist at Eye Associates of Central Minnesota, St. Cloud. What are floaters? Are they anything to be worried about?. Floaters are shadows, spots, and strings that you might see from one or both eyes. It is often best seen by you against a uniformly colored background such as a painted wall or blue sky. It is caused by a degeneration in the “vitreous body” of the eye. The eye is much like a camera because it has the cornea and lens in the front of the eye that collect and focus light. This image is projected onto the retina in the back of the eye which is much like the film or sensor of a camera that detects the image and delivers it to either your computer or, in the case of your eye, to your brain. In a camera, there’s nothing but air between its lens and the film/sensor.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
lptv.org

Operation Dry Water Underway for 4th of July Weekend

With the 4th of July weekend underway, Minnesota law enforcement is working to make the water safe as well as the land. In recent years, more than half of Minnesota boat accidents have been alcohol-related, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hoping to change this. Starting July 2nd and going through the 4th, those with the DNR and public safety will implement Operation Dry Water.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

An Award Winning Buffet Just About an Hour from St. Cloud

Variety is the name of the game if you have a large family, like a lot of people do from the Midwest. It can be so difficult to find something for everyone if you are trying to rally people together for a place to eat, and everyone can agree. You usually will have some people wanting one thing, others wanting another, people can't agree, it's like herding cats.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy