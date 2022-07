James Wallington is not just the winner of The Amazing Race season 32, he’s a reality TV superfan, which he hoped would help him heading into compete on The Challenge: USA. “Once I took off the fangirl goggles, and looked and assessed the room, I was a little intimated,” the Michigan native, 33, exclusively tells Us Weekly of the cast in an interview, which you can watch above. “I’m not going to lie. Because these are people – I mean, I watch all these shows. I was familiar with every single person who was on The Challenge with me.”

