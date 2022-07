NEW YORK — A fight broke out on the dance floor of a Carnival cruise ship as it returned to New York City on Tuesday, authorities said. According to the New York City Police Department, the fight broke out in the nightclub of the Carnival Magic at about 5:20 a.m., WPIX-TV reported. The fight began as a scuffle and escalated to as many as 60 people, according to the television station. The cruise ship was near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge when the fight erupted, according to police.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO