The coyote is a wild canine that is closely related to both the North American wolf and fox. They are typically much smaller than a wolf and are usually closer in size to domesticated dogs. However, the way they carry themselves is remarkably similar to a fox. They range in color, and location and have a very wide spectrum of communication. These wild canines may be considered a threat to many, but they are especially important to our Earth and are incredibly fascinating. So, let’s learn more about them by uncovering 10 incredible coyote facts!

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO