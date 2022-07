Turtles are some of the most unique reptiles around! Various members of the species live in the ocean, on land, and even in swamps. Two of the most famous turtles are snapping turtles and tortoises. Although both of these animals are very similar, there are some distinct differences between them. Today, we are going to take a look at them both to get an idea of just how unique they are. Let’s discover: Snapping Turtle vs Tortoise; what makes them different?

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO