This Mom's Heart Was Broken After Her Son's Classmates Wouldn't Sign His Yearbook, So People Are Coming Together To Brighten This 12-Year-Old's Day

By Krista Torres
 2 days ago

This is Cassandra Ridder and her 12-year-old son, Brody. Brody recently graduated sixth grade, but it wasn't as joyous as some people might imagine.

Cassandra Ridder

When Brody got his class yearbook, he was only able to find two classmates and two teachers who were willing to sign it. After seeing how visibly upset Brody was after what happened, Cassandra — whose heart was also broken — shared what happened on Facebook:

"My poor son. It doesn't seem like it's getting any better. Two teachers and a total of two students wrote in his yearbook. Despite Brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it. So Brody took it upon himself to write to himself. My heart is shattered."

BuzzFeed spoke to Cassandra, who said she knew Brody was struggling to make and maintain friendships throughout the year and struggled with bullies. "Brody is pretty outgoing, he's smart, he puts himself out there, yet he still doesn't make many friends. I have worked with the school to try and fix the bullying, teasing, and harassment that has gone on this year," she said.

Cassandra Ridder

Cassandra described the day she picked Brody up from his afterschool program and discovered what happened with his yearbook. "When he got in the car, he didn't want to talk. He only wanted to put his AirPods in and listen to music. Being a mom, I knew something was up. He wasn't his normal, happy-go-lucky self."

Cassandra Ridder

"I remembered that he was getting his yearbook that day, so I asked him, 'Hey Brode (that's his nickname), did you get your yearbook today?! Did you get all kinds of signatures?!' His face got really sad. He said, 'No Mom, no one really signed my yearbook, I asked people and they either told me no or that they would do it later, that they were too busy for me.' My heart sunk at that point. No one wants to see their kiddo in pain."

"I tried to make him feel better. I told him that it might have just been a hectic day, and to give people the benefit of the doubt. I told him that things will get better and to stay positive, that no matter what, I will always be his friend," she added.

Cassandra Ridder

Later that night, Cassandra took Brody's yearbook. "I went to my room, closed the door, looked at the pages without signatures, and bawled my eyes out. Then I took out a pen and signed Brody's yearbook myself."

Cassandra Ridder

And Cassandra said it was pretty impulsive for her to post what happened on Facebook. "I was really just fed up with Brody feeling the way he does. His self-esteem really tanked this year and I just wanted to let the parents know that this is going on at the school. That they should talk to their kids about being kind to one another," she said.

Cassandra Ridder

Her post on Facebook not only brought in support from other parents, but people who struggled with being bullied in school themselves also came forward, understanding the struggle.

Commenter: " I’m in Tennessee but if you want to mail me his yearbook I will definitely sign it. I was bullied in school so I definitely understand what he’s going through. The thing about bullies is that they are the ones who are truly afraid of the ones they bully. Send me a message on messenger and I will give you my address. I know he is a great kid with a big heart. I joined the military because I was bullied. And when I came home I went back to my old high school with my recruiter. The same kids who bullied me came up to me to shake my hand. They didn’t recognize me. I thank them for making me stronger than I was in school. They look puzzled when they realized who I was. I wasn’t the same kid who was small and weak. I was strong and proud. I wasn’t afraid or sad anymore. I realized that I never really needed to fear the bullies. I just needed to understand why they did what they did. It is a learned behavior. I stand for the ones who have been bullied because I was bullied. He will forever have a friend with me."

And some people shared how their own kids have become advocates for bullying prevention.

Commenter: "Being bullied my entire life has only broken my heart more for others being bullied than myself. Adults aren’t any better but how we choose to deal with those who are hurting but decide to be assholes to hide behind is who I hope all of us and Brody as well, can be proud of. We need more kiddos like Brody, you’re raising him well, if he ever wants someone to talk to, my messages are always open for you guys.

My son is an advocate for no bullying at his school, he’s made me a proud momma. And he loves video games if you’d like me to talk to Ethan, he gets picked on too so I’m sure they can both be good outlets for each other."

Since Cassandra's post has caught the attention of so many people, a group of high schoolers stepped up to sign his yearbook — and he even got a letter and gift from Paul Rudd ☺️!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kd1dI_0gQzHAQZ00
In addition to teaching kids kindness, Cassandra said she hopes her post helps other parents become more aware of how important it is to be there for their kids, because you never know what they may be struggling with. "BE PRESENT for your kids — be their biggest hype man/woman, encourage them to step out of their comfort zone to make unlikely friendships. As I tell Brody, 'Your circle of friends just hasn't found YOU yet, but keep putting yourself out there — you never know what could happen.'"

Cassandra Ridder

Tracey Folly

I was horrified when my 5th grade teacher told me to serve as a crossing guard outside of school

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I attended a public elementary school. It sat on a busy city street diagonally across from a paint store. There was a playground on one side of the school building, and there was a public pool just past the playground. One block away from the elementary school stood the local public library where my mother worked.
