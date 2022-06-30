This Mom's Heart Was Broken After Her Son's Classmates Wouldn't Sign His Yearbook, So People Are Coming Together To Brighten This 12-Year-Old's Day

Commenter: "Being bullied my entire life has only broken my heart more for others being bullied than myself. Adults aren’t any better but how we choose to deal with those who are hurting but decide to be assholes to hide behind is who I hope all of us and Brody as well, can be proud of. We need more kiddos like Brody, you’re raising him well, if he ever wants someone to talk to, my messages are always open for you guys.

My son is an advocate for no bullying at his school, he’s made me a proud momma. And he loves video games if you’d like me to talk to Ethan, he gets picked on too so I’m sure they can both be good outlets for each other."