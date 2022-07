COLFAX - Just past 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, emergency dispatchers took a report of an injury ATV accident in the area of McNeilly Road, near Milepost 1, west of Colfax. According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived on scene and determined an adult male had been riding a Honda three-wheeler in a field when he went over a berm of dirt at a high rate of speed. The three-wheeler went airborne, causing the rider to be thrown from the ATV.

COLFAX, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO