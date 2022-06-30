Peacock Highlights: 5 Shows and Movies You Won't Want to Miss in July 2022

We have some theories about the future of Hawkins. [Warning: The following does contain spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4, so read at your own risk!]. The world of Stranger Things officially turned Upside Down at the end of Stranger Things Season 4. Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is hurt, but still very much in charge after using Max (Sadie Sink) to open the fourth and final gate he needed to bring the Upside Down into Rightside Up Hawkins. The gate opening left Max in a coma after she was revived by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and it remains to be seen if she will ever wake up, or if she will still be the Max we know and love when she does.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO