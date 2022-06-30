ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Peacock Highlights: 5 Shows and Movies You Won't Want to Miss in July 2022

By TV Guide Editors
TVGuide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have cartoon animal thieves. We have Vikings. We have housewives getting champagne tipsy in the Berkshires. We have it all on Peacock in July. If you haven't checked out Peacock yet, now is the time. The streaming service has loaded its library with full seasons of shows, newly released movies,...

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on TV This Week: Big Brother Is Being Watched by You

Careful out there on the Fourth of July. You need your fingers intact to work the remote control so you can catch up on a long weekend of TV releases (it's admittedly very dry for noteworthy watchables on Monday and Tuesday)! Have a family member you don't really care for light the fireworks instead of risking your own digits. Wear gloves during the hot dog eating contest in case your mouth mistakes your thumb for some tube meat. And make sure the air is clear when you flip the bird in England's direction to celebrate 246 years of defiant independence.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Stranger Things Season 5: Cast, Release Date, Theories, and Everything to Know

We have some theories about the future of Hawkins. [Warning: The following does contain spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4, so read at your own risk!]. The world of Stranger Things officially turned Upside Down at the end of Stranger Things Season 4. Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is hurt, but still very much in charge after using Max (Sadie Sink) to open the fourth and final gate he needed to bring the Upside Down into Rightside Up Hawkins. The gate opening left Max in a coma after she was revived by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and it remains to be seen if she will ever wake up, or if she will still be the Max we know and love when she does.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

17 Shows and Movies Like Stranger Things to Watch Once You've Finished Season 4

You know what they say about Stranger Things: The strangest thing of all is finishing a new season and trying to move on with your life. The Netflix hit isn't done yet — a fifth and final season has been confirmed — but the wait for new episodes could take a while. If you're feeling aimless once you've finished Season 4, which just wrapped up with a pair of movie-length episodes, you can always ease your way into the hiatus by checking out a show or movie with a similar vibe. There are plenty out there!
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

Stranger Things Season 5 Theories: Who Is Vecna's Next Victim and More

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. Read at your own risk!]. The battle for Hawkins — and the rest of the world — has entered its final stage. The jumbo-sized final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 saw the core group reunite and temporarily stun Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), but not without great cost. The final two episodes followed a simple enough plan: Max (Sadie Sink) would bait Vecna in the real world to take over her mind and open his fourth and final gate, while Robin (Maya Hawke), Steve (Joe Keery), and Nancy (Natalie Dyer) would kill the monster in his trance state in the Upside Down. In the meantime, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) would distract the demobats to give the trio enough time to use every ounce of ammo they had on Vecna.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Skyler Gisondo
Person
Cristin Milioti
Person
Eva Marcille
Person
Taylor Armstrong
Person
Claes Bang
Person
Phaedra Parks
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Michelle Dockery
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
Person
Dylan Baker

Comments / 0

Community Policy