Annapolis, MD

Quilter Pieces Together Top Honors

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Annapolis Quilt Guild held its annual Quilts by the Bay show from June 10-11 at Broadneck High School. Arnold resident Julie Antinucci took home Best in Show honors for her quilt “Weight of a...

4th of July Celebration at Historic Annapolis

July 4th celebrations at Historic Annapolis begin with an inspirational Naturalization Ceremony at 9 am on the outdoor terrace of the William Paca House and Garden, when people from communities around the globe become our nation’s newest citizens in a ceremony conducted by officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The Naturalization Ceremony is free and open to the public, but please note seating is limited.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Native Annapolitan Reminds that Black Creativity, Content Ownership Matters

Although African-American Music Appreciation Month ends in June, a native Annapolitan affirms the value of producing quality content and retaining control over original works. Parris Lane is an accomplished actress, singer, author, filmmaker who was raised in Annapolis, Maryland. She recalls a time when bands were plentiful while growing up.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
9276 Cherry Ln Unit 86

Lovely 2 BR Condo in Laurel - Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Condo in Laurel! Cozy foyer, that opens into spacious dining area and separate living area with wood flooring that leads to the backyard. The updated kitchen has the updated kitchen with updated appliances, storage closet, and ample counter space. Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and two spacious full bathrooms as well!
LAUREL, MD
The Detail Guys MD Mentions The Do’s And Don’ts Of Mulch

Edgewood, MD, 3rd July 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Mulch is an important part of any landscaping project – it can help to control weeds, conserve moisture, and add aesthetic appeal to your yard. However, there are a few things a person needs to keep in mind when using mulch. Mulch when applied the wrong way can actually do more harm than good to the landscaping. Therefore, it is advisable that a person understand the do’s and don’ts of mulch before using it in their yard, and The Details Guys MD has mentioned what to do and not to do when applying mulch to a landscape.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
Annapolis, MD
Arnold, MD
Meet Josh Chambers of Indian Creek School

Indian Creek School senior Josh Chambers knew what he wanted to pursue as a career when he took an advanced-placement class in computer science during his freshman year. Chambers worked on a project on how the three-point shot was overvalued in the National Basketball Association and, as a result, discovered data analytics, which is extracting meaning from raw data using specialized computer systems.
CROWNSVILLE, MD
Maryland Pizza Parlor Makes Top 50 "Best Pizza In The US"

DARNESTOWN, Md — Everyone says New York is the pizza capital of the nation, and they’re not wrong. That is according to Italian pizza experts from the 50 Top Pizza website in Paestum Italy. The results are in and New York took the lead with 10 different rankings including the number one spot thanks to Una Pizza Napoletana. But they weren’t the only ones on that list. A Montgomery County pizzeria also made the list.
DARNESTOWN, MD
William Donald Schaefer ... the musical?!

Love him or hate him -- and people did both -- William Donald Schaefer, the unforgettable Mayor of Baltimore City, got stuff done. One of his persistent commands-- “Do It Now!”-- is the title of a new musical about his tenure as mayor. Yeah, you read that right.
BALTIMORE, MD
UnBEARably unbelievable bear spotting in Owings Mills

When Owings Mills resident Kayan Jones received an alert on her phone from her home’s Nest security camera that there had been “Activity or Animal seen,” she expected to see a fox, deer or raccoon. But when Jones checked the history log, she was met with a...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Bird-Safe Window Treatments Installed At DNR Headquarters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Safe Skies Maryland recently partnered to install special window treatments that reduce and prevent bird collisions with windows at the department’s Tawes State Office Building headquarters in Annapolis. With up to 1 billion birds killed every year by...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Letter to Editor: The Dark Underbelly of American Christianity

On Easter of 1958 when as a little girl I proudly brought a bouquet of flowers down the aisle to place in a chicken wire cross at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church in Aiken, South Carolina I first experienced the love of Jesus Christ. Over the years, my faith has motivated work in nursing home and jail ministries, hospital chaplaincy and a campaign for state senate in which the social calling in Matthew 25 was my platform.
AIKEN, SC

