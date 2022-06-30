ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Hospitality and Tourism Rebounds

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we get into the heart of Summer Tourism Season with festivals and other events, the Hospitality and Tourism Industry continues its comeback from the Pandemic. The economic numbers are being closely watched. In Centre County, plenty to see and do to attract tourism business....

WTAJ

37th annual car cruise in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 37th annual Hope Fire Co. car, truck and bike show is set to take place on Independence weekend. The event takes place on Sunday, July 3 and registration starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. It’s the largest car show in the tri-county and is located on […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
State College

Fourth of July Festivities and More Highlight Centre County Weekend

Fourth of July weekend is upon us and there are plenty of ways to celebrate around Centre County. From a parade in Bellefonte to 4th Fest at Medlar Field, fireworks and more festivities throughout the weekend, there’s much to see and do. You’ll also find concerts, a free outdoor movie, First Friday fun and more. Here are some of the highlights.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DelGrosso’s Park prepares for Summer Thunder fireworks show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Amusement Park‘s Summer Thunder is back for the park’s 75th anniversary celebration on Monday, and the park is taking the time to set up the fireworks. Over 2,500 firework shells ranging from three to 10 inches were placed in designated areas according to the show’s script. “We never really […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Paving upgrades to begin in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday, July 1 that milling, paving and signal upgrades will begin soon for Cambria County. The construction work is part of the next phase of the project that realigned Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Slyhoff’s Grave

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The great unknown of life after death has perplexed humankind since the dawn of time, and for many, the fear of the unknown leads to some curious circumstances. In northern Jefferson County during the late 1860s, a man named Richard Slyhoff died, but not before...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Creation Festival brings Christian music to Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After two years off, the Creation Festival has returned, bringing one of the country’s largest Christian music festivals back to Huntingdon County. Church groups came from all over the country to experience the four day event. Creation Festival is held at the Agape Campground in Shirleysburg. Over 10,000 people attended […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn State to sell Nittany Lion Inn, Penn Stater Hotel

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Scholar Hotel Group is adding two more hotels to their roster: The Nittany Lion Inn and Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center. The Penn State Board of Trustees approved a purchasing agreement and ground lease during their meeting on June 29. “While both hotels have served the University community […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
State College

Lemont Village: A crossroads of history and culture

The Village of Lemont has distinguished itself in historic and cultural character over the years. It has been shaped not only by its geographical location, but by creative and caring Lemonters. The village would certainly not be what it is today without, well, the village. Lemont (le mont, French for...
LEMONT, PA
WTAJ

Curve best Senators in front of record crowd

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Harrisburg Senators 7-3 in front of 8,344 fans, the most at a game since July 4, 2019. The Curve claimed the series 4-2. Centerfielder Connor Scott had a trio of RBIs off one hit. Normally, Altoona is off on Mondays, but due to the holiday, they […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Blair County DUI Task Force on the lookout for impaired driving

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Officers from the Blair County DUI Task Force will be out and about this week looking for impaired drivers to ensure the safety of others. The task force will be conducting three different types of events in order to try to prevent liquor law violations. Sobriety checkpoints will be well lit […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police looking for three teens after pursuit, crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are searching for three teens who reportedly fled the scene of a crash after a pursuit with state police on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Tyrone Borough Police Department. UPDATE: Police are advising all residents to keep their cars, garages, sheds, etc… locked as they’ve received calls […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man posted video of conversations between himself and Sunbury City Officials

Sunbury, Pa. —Despite being told several times by Sunbury Fire Chief Ronald Rupp that he did not want to be on video, police said a man concealed his phone while it recorded the conversation. A witness came forward with the information after police said they discovered video of the conversation on Donald Lee Heilig, 54, of Sunbury’s Facebook page. On the video Rupp could be heard saying to Heilig “I don’t want you recording me” as they spoke on April 15 while standing on N....
SUNBURY, PA
mountainhomemag.com

The Girl Detective Who Haunts Potter County

Summertime, and the reading was easy (even in the steamy Nebraska heat) for a ten-year-old girl sprawled across an old armchair in the cool of her home’s unfinished basement. I’d recently received a treasure trove of books handed down by my paternal aunts. They were mostly Nancy Drew mysteries, but also some featuring a less well-known, but equally spunky, girl detective—Judy Bolton. All summer I shadowed these adventurous girls as they solved mysteries and righted wrongs. How thrilled I’d have been to learn that one day I’d live only an hour’s drive from where Margaret Sutton, author of the Judy Bolton books, grew up, basing the fictional town of Farringdon on her true girlhood home of Coudersport. Little did I know that one day I’d follow clues provided by her many enthusiastic fans to places, houses, and objects, hoping to further flesh out not only the girl-sleuth, but also her creator, Margaret Sutton (neé Rachel Beebe).
POTTER COUNTY, PA

