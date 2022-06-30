ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years For Being Jeffery Epstein An Accomplice, Twitter Wants The Client List

By Zack Linly
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYKw0_0gQyr9ha00
Source: New York Daily News / Getty

Three years ago billionaire Jeffrey Epstein took his own life, likely because he couldn’t take being outed and imprisoned for being a sex trafficker and serial sex abuser of minors. In December, his girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of recruiting, enticing and transporting minors to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein, and, on Tuesday, the 60-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Besides the lengthy and well-deserved sentence, Maxwell was also ordered to pay a $750,000 fine for her role in Epstein’s crimes, according to Raw Story.

“To you, all the victims, I am sorry for the pain that you experienced,” Maxwell said in court after listening to numerous victim impact statements. “It is my sincerest wish to all those in this courtroom and to all those outside this courtroom that this day brings a terrible chapter to the end, to an end. And to those of you who spoke here today and those of you who did not, may this day help you travel from darkness into the light.”

Yeah—not a very impressive statement coming from someone who is the “darkness” that she speaks of. She said all that without so much as acknowledging what she helped do. It was a coward’s statement.

Of course, on Twitter, all anyone wants to know now, is where’s Maxwell’s client list of sex abusers.

No doubt there are a lot of people who should be on their way to prison right now behind Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes. Hopefully, the story doesn’t end here.

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years For Being Jeffery Epstein An Accomplice, Twitter Wants The Client List was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Name Dropped Whitney Houston & Michael Jackson In Letter To Judge Before He Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

R. Kelly worked overtime to try and convince a New York judge to not throw the book at him for his sex trafficking crimes and even resorted to dropping his famous friends' names. Radar has obtained a letter filed by the convicted criminal’s lawyers days before his sentencing. The document was previously sealed by the court, until now. Kelly accused the prosecutors of falsely portraying him to be an “evil monster” who abused young women for decades. “While it is undebatable that the jury found Defendant guilty of serious crimes, the government’s portrait of Defendant as a monster, preying on...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘If Johnny Ever Tried To Fight Him, He’d Put Him On His Back’: Stunning New Testimony Blows Open Johnny Depp’s City Of Lies Assault Allegations

After winning more than $8 million in his defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is once again preparing to go to court - this time defending himself against former colleague Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who claims Depp punched him in the ribcage on the set of the City of Lies movie in 2018.But according to an exclusive recording obtained by Radar, a potential key witness in the forthcoming trial could blow the whole case wide open.On the tape, Officer John Bigrigg, a former Green Beret and retired 35-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department who was working with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
254
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy