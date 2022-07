As we wave goodbye to June and usher in July, it's almost time to say those three words that cause some people to shiver, and not because they're cold. We are less than a month away in some school districts from teachers being called back in for those work days leading up to the new school year. Then, there are other districts where the students still have almost eight weeks before the first day of class.

TIMPSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO