Milford, CT

Police: 2 dead following crash on I-95 in Milford

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Connecticut State Police says two people died as a result of Thursday morning's accident on I-95 in Bridgeport.

State police said traffic was once again moving on I-95 North in Milford after a multi-car accident brought traffic to a complete halt Thursday morning.

Emergency responders shut down the highway near Exit 36 around 7 a.m. at the height of the morning rush.

Authorities have not yet released information as to what caused the crash.

News 12

News 12

