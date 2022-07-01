Police: 2 dead following crash on I-95 in Milford

Connecticut State Police says two people died as a result of Thursday morning's accident on I-95 in Bridgeport.



State police said traffic was once again moving on I-95 North in Milford after a multi-car accident brought traffic to a complete halt Thursday morning.

Emergency responders shut down the highway near Exit 36 around 7 a.m. at the height of the morning rush.

Authorities have not yet released information as to what caused the crash.