The Current Nissan Titan Reportedly Won't Be Replaced

By Chris Perkins
Road & Track
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Titan, Nissan entered the full-size truck market 2003 with ambitions to sell 100,000 units a year. That never happened—the best sales year for the Titan was 2005, with just under 87,000 units moved—and now, Nissan's full-size experiment appears to be winding down. Automotive News reports that the current Titan...

