Madison, WI

Former News 3 Now anchor Michelle Li organizing Very Asian Week in Madison

By Site staff
wglr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 3 Now is proud to spotlight one of our own alumni as she launches an initiative to support Madison’s Asian community. Michelle Li is a former News 3 Now anchor now working in St. Louis. Her latest project...

www.wglr.com

WISN

Artist's display damaged at Madison museum

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison artist says her work was ruined after a family painted over it. Lilada Gee had her work on display at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art last month. Museum officials said a woman and two kids thought the exhibit was interactive, so they covered...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — Communities throughout southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the Fourth of July. Fox 47 has compiled a list of events happening across the area this weekend to celebrate Independence Day. Beloit. Fourth of July Spectacular: The Beloit Sky Carp will host this...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Fire on the River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Doogs’ friends, Anchor Maria Lisignoli and Meteorologist Brendan Johnson filled in for him this week and traveled to Fire on the River Festival on Friday. Fire on the River is...
MADISON, WI
Maryland Daily Record

Paul Ryan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Joseph A. Craig High School. Wife/Spouse Name: Janna Ryan (m. 2000) Kids/Children Name: Charles Ryan, Samuel Ryan, Elizabeth Ryan. Paul Davis Ryan is an eminent politician in America who was in service of the ‘United States House of Representatives. Notably, he is the ‘54th Speaker in the US House of Representatives. During his active career days, he got nominated to be the Vice President of the ‘Republican Party. He eventually decided to retire when he was 48 years old. He sincerely believes that he “achieved a heck of a lot” as a speaker of the house.
JANESVILLE, WI
wglr.com

Second Harvest receives $50K donation for diversifying food options

MADISON, Wis. — Second Harvest Foodbank received $50,000 from Morgan Stanley on Friday as staff members from a local branch returned to the non-profit to volunteer for the first time since the pandemic started. The money will provide a unique opportunity for Second Harvest to increase the variety of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Fire responding to fire at East Badger Rd

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is responding to a large fire Sunday night. Dane County dispatch confirmed a call came in at 9:26 p.m. for a fire in the 600 block of East Badger Road. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time, and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

ALERT DAY - Stormy 4th of July

Sunday evening stays pleasant & clear - GREAT for firework shows. 1st round of rain arrives late Monday morning (lighter showers/storms) or during the afternoon (stronger storms) 1st round will impact 2nd round that could develop during the evening or overnight hours. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eyes are on...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin | Weather

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecast. Don’t go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow’s forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Woman’s injury resolved by rib removal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Maureen Alley was admitted to University Hospital after a massive blood clot was found in one of her veins, leading to surgery that would remove one of her ribs. Alley said she noticed her arm was purple and swollen, nearly double its size, after she finished...
cwbradio.com

First Case of Moneypox Confirmed in Wisconsin

(WMTV) Wisconsin’s first case of monkeypox has been confirmed. The Department of Health Services indicated Friday the virus was found in a Dane County resident, who is now isolating. DHS’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard added that, with cases rising across the country, he wasn’t surprised when it reached Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison police chief patrols on his own during holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes patrols on his own and rides along with his officers during the Fourth of July weekend to keep people safe and improve the police’s relationship with the community. When Chief Barnes patrols, he is not on the hunt to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Hundreds of vehicles displayed at Lake Leota Rumble In The Park

EVANSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Cars in all different shapes, sizes and colors were shown off at a car show in Evansville Sunday. During the 15th Annual Rumble In The Park, car owners had the opportunity to show off their rides, while also admiring others’ vehicles. Jim Wehlre attended the...
EVANSVILLE, WI

