Fascinating! 4 Simple Things Texas Has That Other States Do Not

By Rebecca
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So quite literally as my title states, we may not realize it but we are very fortunate to live in the second largest state in the US, for a number of reasons. Friendly people, great restaurants, vacation spots and so on and so forth. I came to love and appreciate my...

foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

B93

Tasty! Texas Lands Two Top 10 Towns in 2022’s Best BBQ Cities in America

When it comes to BBQ, Texas has some of the best to offer, and if you're looking for a top BBQ city in Texas, you've got a couple of prime choices. It's no secret Texas is home to the BEST BBQ in the country. There is just something different about a Texans' commitment to the process of preparing mouth watering brisket and ribs. Whether we are smoking it, grilling it or slow cooking it, Texans just seem to do it best.
TEXAS STATE
Jake Wells

New proposal would give families hundreds each month in Texas

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives

LAS VEGAS, Honduras (AP) — Children set out hoping to earn enough to support their siblings and parents. Young adults who sacrificed to attend college thinking it would lead to success left their country disillusioned. A man already working in the U.S. who returned to visit his wife and children decided to take a cousin on his return to the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
koxe.com

PRUSSIC ACID POISONING STRIKES CENTRAL TEXAS AREA

Prussic acid poisoning is usually a concern in the fall when animals graze after a frost. However, this type of toxicity can also develop in forages during a drought, and it has recently started to wreak havoc on a few livestock operations in parts of Central Texas. Oklahoma State University...
TEXAS STATE
Texas State
Texas Lifestyle
Texas Government
US105

A Company Wants to Pay You Top Dollar to Wander Across Texas?

Earning a little extra scratch can be as easy as loading up and hitting the road. Karbach Ranch Water is looking for a special someone to "wander" through Texas and document their travels. All. Expenses. Paid. Karbach Brewing Company. Houston, Texas based Karbach Brewery, makers of Karbach Ranch Water, like...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Central Texas bugs invade homes in search of water

When they say everything is bigger in Texas. They're definitely talking about the bugs. The creepy crawly critters are no one's favorite house guest. Just ask people on Facebook. And one local bug expert says it's because we had such a hot and dry June. "With everything starting to dry...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSM

Texas HHSC providing $301M for July SNAP benefits

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Friday July 1 announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $301.8 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July. The allowances are expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households.  With the extension […]
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Are These 5 Things What Texans Love Most About Summer?

I have stated many times both on-air and in many an article how much I dislike summer. It is 100% my least favorite season of all. You have heard me say everything from the fact that I sweat profusely (some would argue this is not exactly a bad thing, it rids your body of toxins) to I hate being hot, to mosquitoes not being my friends. Mosquitoes feast on me. Where there is a Rebecca, mosquitoes are most certainly close by. However, today I will attempt to be optimistic, I shall see the good side of summer.
MIDLAND, TX
96.5 The Rock

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads in Tom Greene County

The upcoming 4th of July weekend is one of the biggest highway travel holidays of the year. Each year in the U.S. thousands lose their lives on highways across the U.S. Unfortunately, Texas has a reputation for dangerous highways. In fact, Texas consistently ranks as the 4th Most Dangerous State in America for drivers. Only Florida, California, Arizona and South Carolina are worse than Texas for driving.
SAN ANGELO, TX
cw39.com

Fastest-growing counties in Texas

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas 6.23.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Golden Corral at 5101 South General Bruce Drive in Temple received an 89 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the employees needed to clean the entire soda machine, specifically, around the soda spigots because of mold.
TEMPLE, TX
Vogue Magazine

This Girl’s Life: On Growing Up Trans in Texas

Editor’s note: Amid a charged national conversation about transgender rights, the question of how best to love, support, and care for trans-identifying young Americans has become a source of fervent debate. In recent months, as a wave of legislation and orders has emerged from conservative statehouses designed to block gender-affirming medical treatment for young people, Vogue sent the photographer Ethan James Green and writer Devan Díaz to Texas to meet a girl already very much in the public eye. The following text, images, and video documentary are the result. Every young person’s story is different, and Vogue urges readers and parents to consult resources as varied as the Human Rights Campaign, the American Medical Association, PFLAG, Gender Spectrum, the Trevor Project, and others when seeking support and care.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
