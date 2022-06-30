Goodbye Downtown Walnut Creek Tree

There’s something a little off about The Sonoma Cheese Factory, namely the ‘E’ in cheese, on the building’s sign. The locale is a major draw, perched as it is on The Plaza. And certainly there’s been plenty of time to fix (at nominal charge; it’s not neon) the bit of blight. But, and this is true of his many other neglected properties around the Valley, owner Ken Mattson doesn’t really care how it embarrasses the town. Lately the gorilla campaign to ‘Put the E back in Cheese’ has emerged, with a pop-up banner, and of course the guy painted yellow carrying a protest sign. For Pride month, there was even a rainbow E, a comment on the Mattson family views on gay rights. It was last seen in the company of General Vallejo, keeping watch on the building from his permanent post across the street. At this point the general might be easier to move than the Mattson company.

SONOMA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO