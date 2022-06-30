ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Toxic toad population increases due to climate impact: Experts

By Kyla Guilfoil
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZfZk_0gQyN6lb00

Toxic toads are returning to South Florida in growing numbers as the region falls back into its warm, rainy summer season, experts say, and they want people to be aware of the risk to pets.

The bufo toad, also known as the cane toad, is a common summer sight in South Florida, but experts in the area believe the species is returning in larger numbers than in previous years.

Jeannine Tilford, owner of local toad management company Toad Busters, said that the changing climate has impacted the population of bufo toads in the area.

MORE: 78% of adults in US report being affected by severe weather caused by climate change: Report

Tilford told ABC News that because the region's temperatures did not drop as consistently as they usually do in winter months, toads that usually would have been too weak or young to survive the winter in the past were able to make it to spring this year.

A main component of Toad Busters' work is moving toads to habitats where they aren't a danger to other animals, especially dogs, which can be killed by licking or eating the toads.

Tilford explained that the organization has been expanding west in Florida, and establishing more habitats with properly contained areas and lakes.

MORE: Climate change could increase risk of infectious disease transmission across species, scientists say

She said Toad Busters has shown over the last seven years that management is possible by safely collecting the toads.

The key to containment, Tilford said, is consistency.

"As long as you maintain it, we go from collecting hundreds one night to 30 the next. If you let it go for eight months, a couple cycles go by and they reproduce into large numbers," Tilford told ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6v2C_0gQyN6lb00
Universal Images Group via Getty Images - PHOTO: A Bufo Toad - also known as a Cane Toad

Tilford said that an influx of people relocating from states like California, New York and New Jersey to Florida has further contributed to dogs dying due to the poisonous toads.

"We had a lot more dog deaths this year," Tilford said. "People don't know about the toads, let their dogs out in the backyard and it only takes a couple of minutes."

Tilford said the best thing for new residents is education.

"They need to understand what we have here, what [the toads] look like and what to do if you have a dog and a backyard," she said.

MORE: Polar bear inbreeding and bird 'divorces': Weird ways climate change is affecting animal species

Dogs are more likely than cats to try and attack or eat a bufo toad, which poisons the dog, data from the University of Florida showed . Depending on the amount of poison ingested, symptoms often include pink or red gums, drooling or frothing at the mouth, pawing at the mouth, seizures and sometimes cardiac arrest.

Tilford told ABC News that residents shouldn't let their dogs loose in the backyard, especially during evening hours, as the toads are nocturnal.

She added that if a dog does have contact with a toad, immediately wipe out the dog's mouth with a wet rag and take the dog to the nearest emergency animal hospital.

MORE: Supreme Court limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change

If there are bufo toads on a resident's property, Tilford said the homeowner should reach out to have them removed from the area and they should install barrier fencing. While they aren't deadly to humans, they can cause skin and eye irritation and should not be handled without gloves.

Bufo toads can be found in urban, suburban and agricultural areas, most commonly in yards, around buildings or near canals and ponds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission .

The commission added that bufo toads breed year-round in standing water, streams, canals and ditches.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Enormous Rat-Sized Snails Force Entire Florida Town Into Quarantine

Florida residents must watch out for rat-sized, eight-inch-long snails that have invaded the New Port Richey area of Pasco County. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has placed a quarantine on the area since the snails carry rat lungworm, a parasite known to cause meningitis in humans and animals. This quarantine does not keep residents from moving outside of the affected zone. But they can not move plants, soil, yard waste, debris, compost, and building materials.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
dailyphew.com

This Tiny Newborn Animal Has No Idea How Rare He Is

Ten extremely rare baby animals were just born to two different moms at a special center for them in upstate New York — and people are fawning over them even before they’ve opened their eyes. The babies are red wolf pups, born to Charlotte (red wolf F2121) and...
ANIMALS
The Independent

450-million-year-old crabs invade popular beach in Delaware

For hundreds of years, full moons have been associated with all sorts of weird things happening - a superstition that a state park in Delaware may be able to attest to.Delaware Seashore State Park posted footage of a walk they hosted on an evening with a full moon, with some incredibly old guests that made an appearance.This video shows a swarm of horseshoe crabs, a species that has existed for 450 million years, on the beach in the park.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
DELAWARE STATE
dailyphew.com

A Shark Desperately Approaches A Diver To Beg Him For Urgent Help

The shark is the world’s most intimidating marine species, regarded as the “King of the Ocean.”. This magnificent creature is not only stunningly beautiful, but also extremely deadly; it is the most feared predator in the ocean, even among people who do not live there. Although Hollywood has...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toads#Climate#Poison#Toad Busters
pawmypets.com

World’s Biggest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Mesmerizing

Turtles are magnificent creatures. This one found by tourists on the coastline is the biggest sea turtle on the planet. This leatherback turtle emerged from the water and resting in the sand, just to return to the sea. These turtles are the largest of all types, and it is a...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
TheDailyBeast

9-Foot Gator Eats 40-Pound Black Lab in Florida

A 9-foot-long gator was euthanized after it ate a 40-pound black Labrador retriever that was chasing a ball in Tallahassee, Florida. “Boom, the water just sort of exploded,” Josh Wells said of the horrifying incident that left his pet, Toby, dead. “He never barked. He never saw it.” A Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper hunted down the alligator in the water near the J.R. Alford Greenway, and also found a 6-foot gator there. Toby’s remains were returned to Wells, who told the Tallahassee Democrat, “No one wants to go by gator, you know?”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Robb Report

This Antique-Filled $25 Million Florida Mansion Comes With 100 Feet of Private Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. There’s something for everyone at this $25 million South Florida manse, whether you’re an art lover, car aficionado, sun seeker or history buff. Located in Highland Beach, Florida, which is part of Palm Beach County, this residence also pleasantly stands out from its neighbors with its gorgeous Renaissance-style architecture.   The grand entrance looks plucked out of Italy and has two sweeping stone staircases that lead to the front door. Inside, there’s a dramatic double-height foyer with tall glass windows that drench the home in natural sunlight. The 12,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases climb as new variant arrives

Florida’s COVID-19 cases kept climbing last week as two new variants spread across the state. Average daily cases from June 4-10 hit 10,630 last week, up 4% from the prior week. COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up as well. As of Friday, Florida hospitals had nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients, up 13% from the prior week.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

722K+
Followers
163K+
Post
400M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy