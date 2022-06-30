ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Lawmakers Will Explore Marijuana Decriminalization And Delta-8 THC Regulations This Summer

By Marijuana Moment
marijuanamoment.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We in Indiana have been slower to go that direction than states that are surrounding us, as you all know, but we don’t live in a vacuum.”. Indiana lawmakers this summer and fall will discuss potential regulations for THC products, as well as possible decriminalization of marijuana. Whether...

www.marijuanamoment.net

MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pathetic Proud Boys Ruin Another Pride Month Event for Kids at Indiana Library

The Proud Boys are continuing their pathetic crusade against entirely voluntary Pride Month events for kids at libraries. This time, seven members of the far-right group, who claim to be protecting children, stormed a storytime hour at the Virginia M. Tutt library in South Bend, Indiana. They left after about 40 minutes, but library staff were so rattled they canceled the event. “This definitely came as a shock,” library system spokesperson Marissa Gebhard told WVPE. “We were not anticipating any problems...The library is a place of belonging, and it’s a place for everyone.” The extremist group have targeted several other storytime events recently, even pulling a gun on kids at a Nevada library. “This appears to be a tactic or strategy that the Proud Boys are using to harass, threaten, and intimidate members of the LGBTQ community,” midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League David Goldenberg told ABC 57.
SOUTH BEND, IN

