Don't call it meat if it's made with plants, France says

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - last updated with 2021 results - T he Czech Republic's grain harvest should decrease by 0.9% this year to 7.16 million tonnes, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Monday in its first crop estimate this season. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.22 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of June 10. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2022-June 2021-final 2020-final wheat 4,958,146 4,960,925 4,902,414 rye 119,925 126,581 172,364 barley 1,723,434 1,749,134 1,816,182 oats 158,726 194,745 183,357 triticale 200,914 193,445 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 7,161,146 7,224,830 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,065,052 1,024,928 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains increased to 1,298,775 hectares, from 1,235,253 hectares harvested in 2021. (Reporting by Robert Muller)

