ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Don't call it meat if it's made with plants, France says

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - France plans to ban the use of meat names like "steak" and "sausage" on plant-based protein food, according to a decree published on Thursday, in a bid to avoid confusion over the trendy meat alternatives. France is the first country in the European Union...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China calls on hog sector to ensure steady supply as prices surge

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's state planner urged top hog breeders to ensure steady supply, it said in a statement late on Monday, after prices surged in recent months. Hog prices in the world's top pork producer are up 50% since early May, driven in part by tighter supply following a reduction in the breeding herd.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

France to step up food sector price probes to curb inflation

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - The French government will step up probes in the food supply chain to see if companies are using the inflation crisis to hike prices unjustifiably, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. Government consumer protection agents have already carried out 1,200 inspections in the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Red Meat#Food Industry#Beyond Meat#The European Union#Fnsea#French#European
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Germany has two more African swine fever cases in farm pigs - ministry

HAMBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - Two more case of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in farm pigs in Germany, Germany’s federal agriculture ministry said. One was in the western state of Lower Saxony which was previously free of the disease and one in the eastern state of Brandenburg where the disease has been found before.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Dutch farmers protest by blocking supermarket distribution centres

AMSTERDAM, July 4 (Reuters) - Dutch farmers angered by government plans that may require them to use less fertilizer and reduce livestock began a day of protests in the Netherlands on Monday by blocking supermarket distribution hubs in several cities. Amsterdam's Schiphol airport and KLM, the Dutch arm of Air...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Czech 2022 grain harvest seen down 0.9% yr/yr -stats office

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - last updated with 2021 results - T he Czech Republic's grain harvest should decrease by 0.9% this year to 7.16 million tonnes, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Monday in its first crop estimate this season. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.22 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of June 10. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2022-June 2021-final 2020-final wheat 4,958,146 4,960,925 4,902,414 rye 119,925 126,581 172,364 barley 1,723,434 1,749,134 1,816,182 oats 158,726 194,745 183,357 triticale 200,914 193,445 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 7,161,146 7,224,830 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,065,052 1,024,928 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains increased to 1,298,775 hectares, from 1,235,253 hectares harvested in 2021. (Reporting by Robert Muller)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE - Ukraine exports 61.5 mln T grain, oilseeds worth $22.2 bln in 2021/22

KYIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a major global grain and oilseed producer and exporter, increased grain exports by 8.5 percent to 48.5 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season despite a sharp fall in volumes in February-June caused by the Russian invasion. The following are details of major Ukrainian grain, vegetable oil and oilseed exports, provided by Ukraine's deputy economy minister Taras Kachka. UKRAINE 2021/22 GRAIN, OILSEED EXPORTS commodity 2021/22 worth 2020/21 (tonnes) (bln dlr) *(tonnes) wheat 18,700,000 4.8 16,639,000 corn 23,540,000 5.8 23,077,000 barley 5,740,000 1.3 4,230,000 sunflower oil 4,300,000 5.8 n/a sunflower meal 3,400,000 0.96 n/a rape seed 2,700,000 1.7 n/a sunseed 1,090,000 0.616 n/a TOTAL 61,520,000 22.2 n/a * Agriculture ministry data (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Australia's Neurizer signs $1 bln urea offtake agreement

July 4 (Reuters) - Australia's Neurizer on Monday signed a A$1.5 billion ($1.0 billion) binding offtake agreement with South Korea's Daelim Co Ltd for the supply of 500,000 tonnes of granular urea per year. ($1 = 1.4656 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue) ©...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russia reduces sunflower oil export tax sharply to support exports

July 2 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit Russia has reduced its sunflower oil export tax sharply after changing the formula it uses for calculating it to support shipments while its rouble currency hovers near multi-year highs, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday. The sunflower oil export tax is set at 8,408.7 roubles...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Australia's Neurizer inks $1 bln supply deal with S.Korean conglomerate

(Updates with details, background) July 4 (Reuters) - Australian urea producer Neurizer Ltd said on Monday it signed a A$1.5 billion ($1.0 billion) deal with a unit of South Korean conglomerate DL Holdings to supply 500,000 tonnes of granular urea per year. Neurizer, which develops inputs for food production, said...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Turkey halts Russian ship, investigates Ukrainian claims -senior official

ANKARA, July 4 (Reuters) - Turkey has halted a Russian-flagged cargo ship off its Black Sea coast and is investigating a Ukrainian claim that it was carrying stolen grain, a senior Turkish official said on Monday. Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday the Zhibek Zholy ship was detained by...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia looks to raise palm oil export quota

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia proposed raising palm oil export quotas on Friday and is considering increasing mandatory levels of biodiesel in fuel mixes to prop prices for farmers at a time when domestic palm oil inventories are high, a senior minister said on Saturday. Palm oil inventories ballooned...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China hog futures surge most since contract launch on tighter supply

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's most active live hog futures contract closed up 7.7% on Monday, the biggest daily gain since the contract launched in January 2021, as rapidly rising physical prices spurred a more bullish market. The September contract traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange reached 22,695 yuan...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for 6.5 months - minister

July 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for 6.5 months, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in an event in Cairo, local TV channel CBC showed him on Sunday. The country's strategic reserves for sugar are sufficient for 7.7 months, while those of vegetable oils are enough...
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, July 1, 2022

In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about import and export markets, FMC's recent acquisition, and labor issues on the west coast. Brazilian fertilizer imports in June totaled 4.15 million tons, up from 3.5 million tons in the same month of 2021, according to government trade data released on Friday. The...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy