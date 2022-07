Some good news, drivers! Ontario gas prices are expected to drop on Saturday, so you might just be able to breathe a sigh of relief at the pumps this Canada Day long weekend. After gas hovered above $2 per litre at the start of summer, prices in many Ontario cities are expected to finally dip below 190 cents. Gas analyst Dan McTeague shared Thursday that fuel is expected to drop another 6 cents on Saturday after already having dropped 11 cents in many places throughout the province.

