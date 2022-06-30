ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creekside, PA

BALLISTIC TAKES THEIR SHOT AT CREEKSIDE

By Anthony Hartwig
ysnlive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRUTHERS OH- Creekside Fitness was fighting for standing positioning in the 18U division of Class B Baseball. However, on Wednesday Ballistic Baseball took a shot at Creekside’s place in the standings with a dominating 12-2 victory....

ysnlive.com

