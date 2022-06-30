Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lawrence metro area

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Popular chocolate company Russell Stover Candies has roots here in Kansas. Russell Stover was born in a sod house in Alton and became a candymaker in Canada and the upper Midwest. He partnered with Christian Nelson to introduce an ice cream treat we know as Eskimo Pies. Russell, and his wife Clara, started what would become Russell Stover Candies in Denver. With headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Russell Stover Candies has production and distribution facilities in Abilene and Iola. #kansashistory.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO