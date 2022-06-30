Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lawrence metro area

The former Spofford campus, located at 9700 Grandview Rd., is about to be transformed into a 29-acre villa complete with a 9-hole per Par 3 golf course, 16 stucco villas, four cabins and other amenities. The villas will be available for homeownership while the cabins can be rented by members of the Oakwood Country Club.
Who doesn’t love chocolate? Popular chocolate company Russell Stover Candies has roots here in Kansas. Russell Stover was born in a sod house in Alton and became a candymaker in Canada and the upper Midwest. He partnered with Christian Nelson to introduce an ice cream treat we know as Eskimo Pies. Russell, and his wife Clara, started what would become Russell Stover Candies in Denver. With headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Russell Stover Candies has production and distribution facilities in Abilene and Iola. #kansashistory.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
If Lawrence wants to ward off future closures of public schools, the community’s rate of population growth may need to double. At least, that is one conclusion that can be drawn from newly released census data. Even then, that might not be enough. If you recall, the idea of...
One Topeka engineering firm does what it can to fight the ballooning cost of health care for its workers. Bartlett & West — owned by its 350 employees across seven states — is trying a slew of approaches. It has a wellness program. It tries to make preventive...
Oppressive heat is expected to be a regular occurrence over the next several days. As such, the National Weather Service has placed Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties in a heat advisory from noon Monday until 9 pm Wednesday. A separate advisory is in place for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Monday until 8 pm Wednesday, extending the alert one day from its original issuance.
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. You’ve heard about the subterranean chamber beneath the land near Worlds of Fun, right?. No? Well, it’s called SubTropolis, is owned by Hunt Midwest —...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local artists are devastated following the sudden removal of a project they put several months of hard work into. This is what the space currently looks like in downtown Topeka following the repaint. The mural was located across from the TPAC and County Courthouse, on the east side of the Capitol Federal […]
A Kansas woman was seriously injured after the boat she was in hit rough water at the Lake of the Ozarks. Saturday at 6:44 pm, Casch Doyle, 23, Elmira, MO, was piloting a 2007 Cabin Motorboat near Spring Creek Cove. Rough waters hit the boat, and Sydney Grantham, 23, of...
Electric police cars are becoming more and more common. That's to be expected though, as the real-world range of EVs is constantly improving, and charging infrastructure is getting more prevalent. Coupled with EVs peppy acceleration and low running costs and it's a win-win situation for both police departments and the environment.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An aged aircraft with lots of history got a fresh makeover Friday, July 7, at the Topeka Regional Airport. The Combat Air Museum says years of fundraising and hard work came to fruition Friday as its 1952 Lockheed Morning star received a fresh coat of paint.
Mi Ranchito, a family-owned Mexican restaurant, survived the pandemic with support from a loyal customer base. But now its owners are struggling with a new challenge: shutting down rumors that the Lawrence location is closing. This idea stems from plans filed by Whataburger, a fast food chain with locations in...
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas transportation officials are taking a closer look at hundreds of bridges across the state. This comes just weeks after a state bridge inspector stepped down, following the collapse of a more than 60-foot stretch of concrete barrier from the Polk Quincy Viaduct in Topeka. The inspector failed to report warning signs. Kansas […]
Most 77-year-olds might think twice about running a single marathon, let alone two marathons in three days, but that’s what Lawrence resident Dick Lipsey managed to do to complete his goal of running 50 marathons in 50 states. Lipsey has been a runner for decades and has run hundreds...
WAMEGO (KSNT) – Boomtown USA is right around the corner. The City of Wamego’s annual firework display draws visitors from all around. The volunteer team at Boomtown USA says it’s because they put on the best fireworks show in the state. This year, some worried the show wouldn’t go on because of COVID-related supply chain […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -From clothes, candles, and customized gifts, Hunter and Laine Boutique has something for everyone. “We have BBQ sauce, we have drink mixes, we have jewelry, we have a company out of Manhattan who has given us some exclusive products like baths and lotions,” said owner Sarah Caleb.
Catie Walter said she’s “been pretty angry for a while.”. “I was extremely angry when the leaked opinion came out a couple months ago,” she said of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was officially released June 24 but had been leaked to media in May.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has closed eastbound 29th Street from Atwood Avenue after an injury accident on Sunday. Around 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to an injury accident involving one vehicle on July 3. The driver has been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Connections. They are a vital part of human relationships, connecting us to our past and to each other. Enhancing those human connections is one of the roles of the humanities, meaning the various aspects of human society and culture. For 50 years, an organization in Kansas has worked to enhance the humanities in communities across our state.
