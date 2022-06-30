ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Lawrence metro area

By Stacker
hiawathaworldonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.hiawathaworldonline.com

Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society remembers Russell Stover

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Popular chocolate company Russell Stover Candies has roots here in Kansas. Russell Stover was born in a sod house in Alton and became a candymaker in Canada and the upper Midwest. He partnered with Christian Nelson to introduce an ice cream treat we know as Eskimo Pies. Russell, and his wife Clara, started what would become Russell Stover Candies in Denver. With headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Russell Stover Candies has production and distribution facilities in Abilene and Iola. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. closes pools for the rest of day

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Heat advisories in place across entire listening area through midweek

Oppressive heat is expected to be a regular occurrence over the next several days. As such, the National Weather Service has placed Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties in a heat advisory from noon Monday until 9 pm Wednesday. A separate advisory is in place for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Monday until 8 pm Wednesday, extending the alert one day from its original issuance.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka artist looking for answers after downtown mural taken down

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local artists are devastated following the sudden removal of a project they put several months of hard work into. This is what the space currently looks like in downtown Topeka following the repaint. The mural was located across from the TPAC and County Courthouse, on the east side of the Capitol Federal […]
TOPEKA, KS
insideevs.com

Kansas Police Department Adds Tesla Model Y To Fleet

Electric police cars are becoming more and more common. That's to be expected though, as the real-world range of EVs is constantly improving, and charging infrastructure is getting more prevalent. Coupled with EVs peppy acceleration and low running costs and it's a win-win situation for both police departments and the environment.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Annual Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Plane filled with history gets a makeover at Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An aged aircraft with lots of history got a fresh makeover Friday, July 7, at the Topeka Regional Airport. The Combat Air Museum says years of fundraising and hard work came to fruition Friday as its 1952 Lockheed Morning star received a fresh coat of paint.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KDOT inspecting 282 bridges after I-70 bridge collapse

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas transportation officials are taking a closer look at hundreds of bridges across the state. This comes just weeks after a state bridge inspector stepped down, following the collapse of a more than 60-foot stretch of concrete barrier from the Polk Quincy Viaduct in Topeka. The inspector failed to report warning signs. Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wamego ready for Fourth of July with fireworks show

WAMEGO (KSNT) – Boomtown USA is right around the corner. The City of Wamego’s annual firework display draws visitors from all around. The volunteer team at Boomtown USA says it’s because they put on the best fireworks show in the state. This year, some worried the show wouldn’t go on because of COVID-related supply chain […]
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

A new Topeka boutique sells everything, but the kitchen sink

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -From clothes, candles, and customized gifts, Hunter and Laine Boutique has something for everyone. “We have BBQ sauce, we have drink mixes, we have jewelry, we have a company out of Manhattan who has given us some exclusive products like baths and lotions,” said owner Sarah Caleb.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Road closed after injury accident in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has closed eastbound 29th Street from Atwood Avenue after an injury accident on Sunday. Around 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to an injury accident involving one vehicle on July 3. The driver has been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

NOW THAT'S RURAL: Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas

Connections. They are a vital part of human relationships, connecting us to our past and to each other. Enhancing those human connections is one of the roles of the humanities, meaning the various aspects of human society and culture. For 50 years, an organization in Kansas has worked to enhance the humanities in communities across our state.
KANSAS STATE

