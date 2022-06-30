ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Infection With Tropical Viruses Can Make You Smell Tastier to Mosquitoes

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have found that infection with some viruses like dengue or Zika – which spread through mosquito bites – can actually change the scent of their infected host, making them more attractive to hungry mosquitoes and increasing disease transmission. The study, using data from both mice and...

MedicalXpress

Scientists discover norovirus and other 'stomach viruses' can spread through saliva

A class of viruses known to cause severe diarrheal diseases—including the one famous for widespread outbreaks on cruise ships—can grow in the salivary glands of mice and spread through their saliva, scientists at the National Institutes of Health have discovered. The findings show that a new route of transmission exists for these common viruses, which afflict billions of people each year worldwide and can be deadly.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HuffPost

If You're Doing This In Your Sleep, It's Time To See A Doctor

Stress. Anxiety. Noisy neighbors. Blanket-hogging partners. With the list of things that can disturb a person’s sleep being more of a scroll, it’s no wonder an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans are affected by sleep-related problems, according to the American Sleep Apnea Association. Included on that list...
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
