JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New Jersey's biggest Fourth of July celebration is happening in downtown Jersey City. Tens of thousands lined up to watch some big-name acts and fireworks.People of all backgrounds were out enjoying this celebration, which really captured the essence of America, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Monday. "It's been a long time, but it feels good to be able to get out and, you know, just have fun and forget about all the problems for a little bit," Yudy Mercedes said. For Mercedes, celebrating July 4th was a chance to be out with family, including her 7-year-old son Charles, who...

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 58 MINUTES AGO