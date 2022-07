On Wednesday, Suge Knight testified about the 2015 “Murder Burger” incident that left one man dead and another injured at Tam’s Burger in Compton. The testimony was a part of a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit that was brought forward by the victim, Terry Carter’s, family. Suge is currently serving 28 years behind bars for the murder. Even though Suge was originally charged with murder, the charge was lessened to voluntary manslaughter as a result of the plea deal. That day, Suge was trying to get a meeting with Dr. Dre because authorities were telling him that Dre had put a hit out on him in 2014 when he was shot 7 times outside of a Chris Brown afterparty.

