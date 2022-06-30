ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Friday through Monday – Score a Great Deal On Tickets

By Laura Bradshaw
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coming up at the end of July is LIVE AT THE HILDE - PARTY IN THE PARK event. Hilde Park is in Plymouth, MN. Tickets are on sale now, but you can...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Portions of Sartell Still Affected by Last Week’s Rain

Portions of the city of Sartell are still dealing with the effects of the heavy rains last week and earlier this spring. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the significant rainfall last Thursday evening that fell not only in the immediate area but to the north near Bakers Lake area has impacted Sartell because the rain to the north always rushes south as it makes its way to the Mississippi River. He says that is traditionally where they see the flooding.
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Two Women Charged for Stealing Millions in COVID Funds

ST. PAUL – Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, beginning in June 2020, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of Las Vegas, and 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood, defrauded California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) and Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and other state agencies, by submitting fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were authorized to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Groundbreaking at Becker Business Park

BECKER -- A major infrastructure project is underway in Becker. Tuesday, community leaders broke ground on Project 2 of the Becker Business Park expansion. The water main, sanitary sewer, and street improvements will provide the infrastructure needed for the expansion. Mayor Tracy Bertram says the project will help guide Becker’s...
BECKER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy