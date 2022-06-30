ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden backs change to filibuster rule to protect abortion rights

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore President Joe Biden served in national office, he was a U.S. senator for 36 years. It’s no secret that the Delaware Democrat loved the institution and championed its traditions. With this in mind, it came as something of a surprise late last year when the president announced...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 2

MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump-linked lawmakers in Arizona hit with DOJ subpoenas

The Justice Department's investigation into state officials involved in the effort to undermine and potentially overturn the 2020 election results is heating up. It’s fitting that the latest development comes out of Arizona. On Thursday, we learned that the FBI issued subpoenas to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Trump is ‘most investigated, least prosecuted’ man in history

Fmr. prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins MSNBC’s Jason Johnson to discuss the many crimes that could potentially take down Donald Trump, but says he will specifically be watching the Jan. 6th hearing witness tampering accusations to see if DOJ “moves to put a stop to it in real time.” Tim O’Brien says the real importance of the Jan. 6th hearings is to push the Justice Department to indict Trump and his cohorts “for staging a coup.”July 2, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Thomas says he doesn't know why he was selected for SCOTUS. It's obvious.

In a newly released book about his life, archconservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas seems confused as to why he was selected to serve on the court. Thomas, according to an excerpt reported by Business Insider, is quoted as saying, “I have no idea why or how I got nominated. All I know is that Justice Marshall retired, and that was a shock.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) speaks about being arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) speaks with Cori Coffin about being arrested alongside other activists while attending a civil disobedience rally for abortion rights on Capitol grounds, as well as the actions that Congress plans to take in the coming weeks and months to support women in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We will fight to maintain our right to make decisions over our bodies and our futures,” Rep. Chu says.July 2, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The nightmarish reality of the GOP's hope for a total abortion ban

The Supreme Court’s elimination of the constitutional right to an abortion in America marked the shocking fulfillment of a decadeslong lobbying effort by the American anti-abortion movement and the GOP agenda to radicalize the court to the point where it would overturn what appeared to be settled legal rights. But just hours after the decision came out, top Republicans already had their eye on something else.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Criminal referral? Jan. 6 panel eyes witness tampering amid Trump coup plot

NBC News has confirmed that star Jan. 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson received a concerning message from a Trump ally that appeared to be coaxing her to testify positively on Donald Trump’s behalf. Trump also slandered Hutchinson in an interview with Newsmax after she gave her public testimony, saying she has “mental problems” and lives in “fantasyland.” Due to all this, the Jan. 6 committee may make a criminal referral to the Justice Department for witness tampering. July 1, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

“Clean Air Act Can’t Really Be Used to Protect Clean Air Now,” Says Leading Environmentalist

After a bitter 50-year fight over climate change policy, the Supreme Court delivered another win to the right wing on Thursday. In a 6-3 ruling, the Court decided that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions for existing power plants. “The Clean Air Act can’t really be used to protect clean air now,” says leading environmentalist, Bill McKibben. He says fossil fuel tycoons have successfully lobbied against decades of progress and shifting public opinions. “The Koch brothers, our biggest oil and gas barons? That they're now winning it should be a signal, among other things, that is time for the rest of us to do what people did in 1970 and get out in the streets and in big numbers, to start being the backlash to this fallout.... the Koch brothers have figured out how to game the system so spectacularly, that they're rich and powerful minorities are more than enough to keep change from happening.”July 3, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Friday’s Mini-Report, 7.1.22

* In Ukraine: “Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 19 people, authorities reported, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island.”. * In response to a certain Supreme Court...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Archive: The ignominious tenure of Anne Burford at Reagan's EPA

NBC NEWS OVERNIGHT ARCHIVE: March 14, 1983: Linda Ellerbee and Bill Schechner present an overview of Anne Burford's controversial time as EPA administrator. When Burford started at the EPA she was Anne Gorsuch, and her son, Neil, would end up following in her footsteps as a Supreme Court justice, attacking the Clean Air Act and undermining the EPA's regulatory ability.July 2, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

In post-Roe America, accessible birth control is more important than ever

In places where abortion access is ending, contraception is more important than ever. Expanding contraception access reduces unwanted pregnancies, which in turn reduces the need for abortion services. Over the past 30 years, abortion rates have dropped. And more options and better access to contraceptives — including increased coverage of...
ELECTIONS

