AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police announced the passing of a Poteet police officer who died from his injuries from an early morning crash in North Austin. Around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Austin officers responded to an emergency call about a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. 35-year-old Officer Jeffrey Richardson was off-duty with the Poteet Police Department when 26-year-old Lindsay Smith, the driver of the vehicle, struck him, according to investigators.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO