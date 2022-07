Plenty of people have given their opinion on how they think star wide receiver Davante Adams will perform this upcoming season without Aaron Rodgers throwing him the pigskin. Now Rodgers' predecessor, Brett Favre, has offered up his two cents. And, not surprisingly, he doesn't think Adams will be as successful with the Las Vegas Raiders as he was with the Green Bay Packers.

